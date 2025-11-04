Quiz: Can You Match the Theme Song to the Classic TV Show?

There’s something just so wonderfully nostalgic about the TV shows we grew up with. No matter the decade, television has served as a source of not only entertainment but also comfort during tough times. No matter your favorite genre or favorite actor, being able to sit down after a long day and turn on a familiar series can solve all your problems, at least for 30 minutes to an hour.

From sitcoms of the ‘50s to dramas of the early 2000s, take our trivia quiz below to see if you can match the famous theme song to the TV show.

The Impact of TV Theme Songs

We bet one of those songs is now stuck in your head, isn’t it? There’s a reason these theme songs became so iconic in the years since the shows premiered. And while the theme tracks from shows like In Living Color, The Wonder Years, and Happy Days will go down as some of the best of all time, we’ve also had more recent favorites, such as the songs from Game of Thrones, Succession, and The White Lotus.

Lyrics or not, a theme song that gets easily stuck in your head is one that will be remembered for years to come.

There are also TV show theme songs that take inspiration from classic tunes, which are able to create something wonderful in their own right. Take WandaVision, for example, the 2021 Marvel Cinematic Universe miniseries that was inspired by multiple beloved sitcoms. As the show progressed in time, the aesthetic of each episode—including the music—would match the decade.

“We didn’t really have to do a lot of research,” WandaVision songwriter Kristen Anderson-Lopez told Entertainment Weekly of coming up with the songs, “because if you grew up in the ‘80s and you were sick and your mom had to go to work, your job was to research television history, starting at 9 a.m., all the way until 10 at night.”

There’s a special place in just about everyone’s hearts for television—and the theme songs are undoubtedly a big part of that.

