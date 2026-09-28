Quiz: Can You Complete All 100 Movie Titles in 12 Minutes or Less?

Knowledge in any specific topic can be a funny thing. Sometimes you can remember the tiniest details about something, but forget the most obvious part. Especially if you’re feeling the pressure of a crowd, or a time limit, it can be all the most difficult to remember the things you know you know. If you consider yourself a true movie buff, you probably know a long list of titles. But can you complete all 100 of these titles below which feature a character’s name? Prove your expertise:

So, how’d you do? Were you able to complete all 100 movie titles in under 12 minutes? I pride myself in knowing a vast list of films, but this one was even a bit tricky for me. It can be tough to remember which characters belong to which movies. If you got a perfect score, we’re seriously impressed!

The Success of Movies With Character Names in the Titles

Some of the best movies have names in the title. Take Alfred Hitchcock’s 1940 Rebecca, for example, or Robert Zemeckis’s 1994 classic Forrest Gump. You may not have really realized how many great movies include a character’s name in the title until you took this quiz. Both of these movies mentioned were Best Picture winners at the Academy Awards, and they’re not the only ones.

In fact, a whopping 24 of the Best Picture winners in Oscars history have featured a name in the title.

See the full list to date, plus the year they won the big prize, below:

The Great Ziegfeld (1937)

The Life of Emile Zola (1938)

Rebecca (1941)

Mrs. Miniver (1943)

Hamlet (1949)

All About Eve (1951)

Marty (1956)

Gigi (1959)

Ben-Hur (1960)

Lawrence of Arabia (1963)

Tom Jones (1964)

Oliver! (1969)

Patton (1971)

Rocky (1977)

Annie Hall (1978)

Kramer Vs. Kramer (1980)

Gandhi (1983)

Amadeus (1985)

Driving Miss Daisy (1990)

Schindler’s List (1994)

Forrest Gump (1995)

Shakespeare in Love (1999)

Oppenheimer (2024)

Anora (2025)

It’s interesting to see that there hadn’t been any Best Picture winners with character names in the titles from 1996 to 2024, and then there were two back to back. Whether the title just features a name, such as Driving Miss Daisy, or the title is the protagonist’s name, like Anora and Gandhi, the characters clearly play a significant role in all of these movies.

Want to keep testing your film knowledge? Bookmark the Mental Floss quiz page for daily challenges on a variety of different topics.