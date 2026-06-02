Quiz: Only True ‘Game of Thrones’ Fans Will Get a Perfect Score in 10 Minutes or Less

It’s always a good time to be a Game of Thrones fan. HBO’s fantasy hit, which was adapted from George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire books, continues with new spinoffs and lore expansion. Ahead of the return of House of the Dragon, premiering its third season on June 21, test your knowledge on the original series with this 20-question trivia quiz below:

If you haven’t recently watched the series, this quiz might be a little bit difficult! So much happens over the span of eight seasons, with so many characters to keep track of. But if you got a perfect score, you’ve earned bragging rights! Send the quiz to your Thrones-obsessed friends to see if they can do as well as you.

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Though the ending of Game of Thrones was not well received—with a petition asking for the final season to be remade “with competent writers” reaching 1.8 million signatures—HBO had a goldmine with the IP and wasn’t going to give it up that fast. Though many different spinoffs have been reported to be in development over the years, the first one to actually make it was House of the Dragon.

Game of Thrones Continues to Dominate TV

The prequel, following House Targaryen’s civil war, premiered in 2022 and made viewers fall in love with Game of Thrones again. House of the Dragon became HBO’s biggest series premiere ever, and it won the Golden Globe for Best Drama Series in 2023. Fans became obsessed with a new set of characters in Westeros history, many being ancestors of Game of Thrones’s Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow (a.k.a. Aegon Targaryen).

Though the second season, which came out in 2024, was met with criticism from fans of the source material, Martin’s Fire & Blood, both seasons saw incredible viewership numbers. The forthcoming third season has a lot riding on it, but whatever happens, we can still expect the high ratings to continue. The trailer, released in late May, amassed an impressive 13 million views in just four days.

Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen and Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen in ‘House of the Dragon’ | Photograph by Theo Whiteman/HBO

Despite any complaints around the second season of House of the Dragon, the appetite for the Game of Thrones franchise is still evident. Earlier this year, HBO premiered its second spinoff, another prequel titled A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Based on Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas, the six-episode series took a lighter tone, following the smallfolk rather than royalty.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms premiered to huge numbers, placing it in HBO’s top 3 list of series launches. The show was renewed and began filming its second season before the first even premiered, on track to debut in 2027.

House of the Dragon season 4, which marks the series’s last, is expected to release in 2028. And apart from TV shows, Warner Bros. is doing a Game of Thrones prequel movie following Aegon the Conqueror, the Targaryen who united the realms and created the Iron Throne.

Want more TV trivia? Keep up with Mental Floss’s TV and quizzes sections.

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