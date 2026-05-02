Quiz: Are These Characters From Star Wars or Marvel?

Star Wars and Marvel are two of the biggest names in entertainment. Both of these franchises have made an eternal impact on cinema and culture, providing legions of fans with epic tales of intergalactic heroics, magical superpowers, and formidable villains along the way. But how well can you tell the two apart? Test your knowledge with this quiz.

The Origins of Marvel and Star Wars

Scene from Flash Gordon's Trip to Mars | John Springer Collection/GettyImages

While both franchises have proven themselves to be immortal, the Marvel universe is significantly vaster than Star Wars—and also quite a bit older.

The company that would become Marvel Comics was launched in 1939 under the name Timely Publications by a magazine publisher named Martin Goodman. Its first publication was Marvel Comics #1, which featured the superhero Human Torch and the anti-hero Namor the Sub-Mariner. That same year, Goodman hired his teenage cousin, Stanley Lieber, as an office assistant.

In the 1940s, Captain America was introduced to the world. But as the 1950s went on, traditional superhero stories began to fall out of fashion. At the same time, Lieber began writing comics under the name Stan Lee, and in 1961, he published The Fantastic Four #1, a comic that kick-started modern Marvel as we know it. Lee’s work helped make superheroes accessible to older audiences, giving them more sophisticated inner worlds that have helped ensure their staying power over the years.

In the coming years, Marvel introduced the world to characters like Spider-Man, The Hulk, Iron Man, and Black Panther, who all remain key Marvel figures today. By the 1970s, Marvel comics were being turned into animated shows and TV movies. It wasn’t until 2008, though, that the Marvel Cinematic Universe truly emerged with the launch of Iron Man.

On the other hand, while Marvel originated with comics, Star Wars was always intended for the big screen. The Star Wars movies were conceptualized by director and producer George Lucas, who based the idea for the series on his childhood love of iconic space-traveling heroes like Flash Gordon. Lucas was so invested in Gordon that he wanted to obtain the film rights to create a serial based on the hero, but when he could not secure them, he switched his focus to developing a space opera of his own.

“The reason I'm making Star Wars is that I want to give young people some sort of faraway exotic environment for their imaginations to run around in,” Lucas said of his inspiration for the series. “I have a strong feeling about interesting kids in space exploration. I want them to want it. I want them to get beyond the basic stupidities of the moment and think about colonizing Venus and Mars. And the only way it's going to happen is to have some dumb kid fantasize about it—to get his ray gun, jump in his ship and run off with this Wookiee into outer space. It's our only hope in a way."

Marvel and Star Wars, Compared

Marvel comic books | Bloomberg / Contributor / Getty Images

Marvel and Star Wars have often been compared over the years by their legions of dedicated fans. Star Wars devotees often argue that Star Wars characters are better and praise the franchise’s depth, focus, and relevance to the real world. On the other hand, Marvel advocates often cite the franchise’s breadth and cinematic success. There are certainly some similarities between the series—both focus on heroes and villains, and both involve sprawling casts of characters, some human and not.

In all their years, Star Wars and Marvel have never had any kind of canonical crossover, though Marvel has published some Star Wars comics, and both have nodded to each other through Easter eggs and subtle references over the years.

However, as of 2026, there have been some whispers that a comics crossover might be in progress. No information exists yet about what that could look like, but certainly it’s fun to imagine that someday, we might see Princess Leia and the Scarlet Witch meeting for coffee, or Jeff the Land Shark and Grogu sharing the big screen.

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