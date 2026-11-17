If you consider yourself a sci-fi/fantasy mega fan, you probably love proving your expertise of the biggest franchises. Whether it’s a long book series you’ve read multiple times or a modern movie trilogy you can’t rewatch enough, fans of the genre are incredibly passionate and knowledgable on the characters, the locations, and the deep lore. Do you feel this way about The Lord of the Rings and/or Harry Potter? Let’s put that to the test this Monday.

Were you able to place all 60 characters with their franchise before time ran out? With the four-minute time-limit, identifying each character was only made more difficult. Be sure to check out more of our quizzes at Mental Floss to keep challenging your trivia knowledge.

2026 Is a Big Year for Both Franchise

Not only are The Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter two of the biggest franchises ever—not just in the fantasy genre—but they’re also having particularly important years in 2026. The newest iterations of both stories release this year, with Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power releasing its third season this month, while HBO’s Harry Potter series debuts in December.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power takes place during the Second Age, several of thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and the Lord of the Rings trilogy. Premiering back in 2022, it’s widely reported as the most expensive show ever made, showing us another era of Middle-earth full of beauty, whimsy, betrayal, and destruction.

Though the series takes place thousands of years before Frodo Baggins’s story, we do revisit characters we’ve seen before. Protagonist Galadriel is determined to defeat her enemy Sauron, but is outsmarted by him after meeting in the first season.

The Rings of Power season 3 is currently airing, with new episodes dropping on Thursdays on Prime Video. The two-episode finale drop releases on November 25.

As for Harry Potter, we’re heading back to Hogwarts in time for Christmas with the brand-new remake, adapting the first book in the children’s series, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (a.k.a. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone). HBO has reportedly committed to 10 years of the show, though reactions have been mixed to the concept of even having another adaptation of the books so soon.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone premieres its first episode on Thursday, December 25 on HBO and HBO Max.