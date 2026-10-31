Quiz: How Fast Can You Match These Famous Actors to Their Stephen King Movies?

There have been some excellent Stephen King adaptations over the years, and then there have been others that haven’t quite hit the mark. You can name them all, but how well can you remember who starred in them? Can you match the actor to the movie?

&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;John Cusack&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘The Dead Zone’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Stand By Me’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Carrie’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘The Stand’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;Zac Efron&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘The Dark Tower’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘It Chapter Two’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Firestarter’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Gerald’s Game’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;Christian Slater&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Dolan’s Cadillac’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Children of the Corn’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘The Lawnmower Man’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Dreamcatcher’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;Thomas Jane&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Gerald’s Game’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Doctor Sleep’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Christine’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘1922’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;Michael Clarke Duncan&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘The Green Mile’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘The Shawshank Redemption’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Misery’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘The Dead Zone’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;David Morse&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Carrie’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Lisey’s Story’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Hearts in Atlantis’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘The Stand’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;Drew Barrymore&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘The Mist’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Cat’s Eye’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘The Long Walk’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Pet Sematary’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;Ron Perlman&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘To Die For’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Needful Things’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Pet Sematary’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Desperation’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;

Did you get all eight right? We threw a few of the remakes in rather than the original adaptations, just to really put you to the test. So, don’t forget to share this with your friends, and why not work your way through King adaptations this Halloween?

The Best Stephen King Adaptations

While some of the adaptations are widely debated, there are some that stand out as timeless classics. They either captured the heart of the story, or the changes made were so outstanding that they created unforgettable experiences. More often than not, it’s the actors who capture our hearts.

One of those was Jack Nicholson, who played Jack Torrance in the 1980 adaptation of The Shining. This is one of King’s most hated adaptations, with Stanley Kubrick taking many liberties with the story, but it remains an undisputed horror landmark when it comes to viewers. It was a haunting masterclass in building terror.

An adaptation that King did enjoy was The Green Mile. Michael Clarke Duncan’s gentle performance brought heart to the story, and all we wanted to do was see him walk free. In the end, we got a supernatural and heartfelt tale of love, loss, and societal horrors.

Frank Darabont had already proven he could do a King adaptation with style before that movie. In 1994, he brought The Shawshank Redemption to the screen, widely considered one of the greatest movies ever made — not just of King adaptations. It captured the true nature of the time, while creating a sense of horror in how people act rather than supernatural monsters and events.

We’d be amiss if we didn’t mention the 1976 adaptation of Carrie, the one that started it all. Brian De Palma captured the heart of the book, and it set the standard for high school horror. While the recent Mike Flanagan adaptation has helped to bring a more modern take to the tale, nothing can beat the original.

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