Art is, by nature, subjective. Even some of the most famous and well-loved creations of all time were torn to shreds by critics when they were first shared with the world. Such is the case with some of the legendary films included in this quiz—though we can’t promise all the reviews featured here are one hundred percent serious. Try your hand at matching the Amazon review to the movie in the quiz below.

When great works of art are panned upon release

Water Lilies by Claude Monet | Fine Art/GettyImages

A work of art that becomes legendary in the future can be critically panned for a number of reasons. One is that great art is often subversive when it emerges, confounding traditionalists while secretly shaping the future of its medium. Such was the case for the likes of Charlotte Brontë’s Wuthering Heights, which shocked and scandalized critics when it was published but later helped shape the Gothic fiction genre.

Other books simply resonate with the public more than with the critics assigned to review them in major publications. One such text was To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee, which legendary writer Flannery O’Connor labeled “childish.” Other critics concurred, yet the book found incredible success among children and adults alike after publication.

Herman Melville’s Moby Dick was also labeled a failure when it was published, and The Great Gatsby was called “unimportant” by critic H. L. Menken upon publication. Claude Monet faced extensive criticism at the start of his career as well, and struggled to sell; so did Michelangelo, whose work was considered scandalous because it did not comply with church convention. In short, critical reviews do not always equate to commercial failure, and they do not define a piece of art’s legacy.

Silly reviews and their deeper meanings

Jack Nicholson In 'The Shining' | Archive Photos/GettyImages

Needless to say, the reviews featured in the above quiz do not exactly constitute serious criticism. Instead, it could be said that they poke fun at the art of serious criticism by focusing on absurdist problems that have no real basis in reality.

Yet some of the films in the quiz did actually receive very serious negative reviews. One such film was The Shining, which received a mixed reception upon its premiere and was widely labeled boring and slow by audiences and critics at the time it came out. Today, though, it is an undeniable horror classic.

Most of the films in this quiz, though, were widely beloved by audiences and critics alike even at the time they were released. Perhaps that’s why there’s something so entertaining about silly, negative reviews of these films, which have become cinema classics in their respective genres, though you’ll certainly find individuals who have an extreme dislike for The Wolf of Wall Street, Birdman, or Captain America: The Winter Soldier—albeit for very different reasons.