There’s no other fantasy franchise like The Lord of the Rings. Whether you’re a casual viewer who just enjoys the movies or a diehard J.R.R. Tolkien fanatic who’s read everything he ever wrote, there’s a space for all types of fans in this community. We won’t put you to the toughest challenge today, but we do have a way for you to test your knowledge of the franchise. Can you name each of these characters, as they relate to each other in the epic story?

How did you do? Were you able to name all of these Lord of the Rings characters as they story progressed? It might be too difficult under other circumstances, but having that nine-minute time limit certainly adds the pressure!

The Lord of the Rings Lore Exploration Continues

Though Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy set the standard for fantasy cinema back in the early 2000s, the franchise has continued with more movies and even a TV show. Jackson followed up his trilogy with three movies in The Hobbit series, which, although weren’t received as well as his first foray into Middle-earth, were still worthy additions to the franchise.

Just this week, Prime Video’s Lord of the Rings prequel series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, was renewed for a fourth season. Its third season concluded on Tuesday, November 24, seeing the highly-anticipated moment when Sauron forges the One Ring. Though each season of the show, which takes place in the Second Age, have focused heavily on the iconic villain, the most recent installment followed his journey deeper into darkness in gripping fashion.

Charlie Vickers as Sauron in ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Season 3. | mage: Ben Rothstein/Prime Video.

“We have a full-on villain this season, in a way that was quite different before,” The Rings of Power co-showrunner J.D. Payne teased about Sauron ahead of season 3—and he wasn’t lying.

The series has received generally positive reviews from critics from the first season, though parts of the fandom have also heavily disagreed with various creative choices.

Past the small screen, The Lord of the Rings will return to theaters soon enough, with The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum releasing on December 17, 2027. The movie serves as a prequel to Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings, following Gandalf and Aragorn’s search for Gollum. Ian McKellan, Andy Serkis, and Elijah Wood reprise their roles, while Aragorn has been recast by Jamie Dornan. Serkis also directs, with Jackson producing.

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