Quiz: Can You Name These ‘80s Movie Stars in 8 Minutes or Less?

There’s been an ongoing conversation in recent years of whether or not movie stars still exist in Hollywood today. No matter where you stand on the debate, it’s not hard to admit that the leading actors of previous decades just lived different lives. Before social media, acclaimed actors had an aura of mystery, and studios had more control over someone’s career trajectory. Looking back to the 1980s, see how many stars you can name by movie with this quiz:

Were you able to name all 60 actors? If you got a perfect score in eight minutes or less, we’re seriously impressed! It might’ve been easy to name the first lead of each film, but having to name the three leading actors makes it a bit more difficult. It’s interesting to see who on this list is still working today—and who’s still considered a “movie star.”

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While many legendary actors included in this quiz—like Meryl Streep, Michael Keaton, Michelle Pfeiffer, Tom Hanks, and Tom Cruise—are still working today, others have since retired from Hollywood. These iconic talents that took over the 1980s and beyond paved the way for future generations. And whether or not you believe there are still movie stars today, it’s undeniable that certain actors bring in audiences.

The Movie Stars of Today

In a Variety feature that made its rounds on social media earlier this month, movie theater operators weighed in on the state of cinema today. Harkins Theatres CEO Mike Bowers shared which stars he considers the “most bankable,” naming a few seasoned actors and a few rising stars who have seen incredible success in the last five-to-10 years.

“Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio are still bringing people to the movies,” Bowers stated. “Ryan Gosling — look what he has just done with Project Hail Mary. I would add that the success of Marty Supreme was on Timothée Chalamet. Zendaya and Tom Holland are the next generation. Austin Butler is a rising star.”

Timothée Chalamet in ‘Marty Supreme’ | A24

When it comes to box office numbers, more up-and-coming faces enter the conversation. Jonathan Bailey, who rose to fame through Netflix’s Bridgerton, was named the highest-grossing actor of 2025, having starred in Jurassic World Rebirth and Wicked: For Good. Mason Thames became the first actor since Jim Carrey in the ‘90s to star in three No. 1 movies in one year in 2025, seeing monster success with How to Train Your Dragon, Black Phone 2, and Regretting You.

Though it’s up for speculation whether or not these actors were the reason people went to see the movies, it’s still incredible to see new names in the mix. We might not classify Bailey or Thames as a bonafide movie star, at least not in the way we used to use the term, but their feats are no less impressive.

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