Quiz: Can You Name the ’90s Halloween Movie From One Quote?

The ‘90s brought some of the best Halloween movies ever. As soon as you think of the decade, you’ll remember the family fun of Hocus Pocus, the heartwarming fantasy of Practical Magic, and the entertaining horror of Scream. Just how well do you remember them? Can you name the movie from just one quote?

&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;There&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;s children throwing snowballs instead of throwing heads, they&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;re busy building toys and absolutely no one&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;s dead!&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Halloweentown’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Casper’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Edward Scissorhands’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Villainy wears many masks, none so dangerous as the mask of virtue.&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Sleepy Hollow’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Hocus Pocus’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Double, Double Toil and Trouble’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Practical Magic’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;I&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;m not finished.&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Bride of Chucky’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘The Craft’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Edward Scissorhands’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;I have crossed oceans of time to find you.&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘The Witches’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Bram Stoker’s Dracula’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Under Wraps’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Casper’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Being normal is vastly overrated.&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘The Addams Family’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Halloweentown’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘The Sixth Sense’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘The Craft’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Do you know what I&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;m going to do if I see him? I&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;m going to kill him.&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Scream’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Candyman’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Halloween H20: 20 Years Later’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;“Fasten your drool cups, and ready your vomit bags! We&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;re going to the movies! Frights, camera, action!”&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Tremors’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Urban Legend’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Tales From the Crypt: Demon Knight’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘From Dusk Till Dawn’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Oh, look. Another glorious morning. Makes me sick!&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Hocus Pocus’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘The Addams Family’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;

Did you get all eight right? You’re a movie buff we need on our trivia team if you did. Don’t worry if you didn’t! This is a great excuse to grab your friends, buckets of popcorn, and have a weekend packed with Halloween nostalgia.

The Nostalgia of the ‘90s Halloween Movies

It doesn’t matter when you were born or what you grew up with; there’s a nostalgia that only the ‘90s Halloween movies can bring. With the cozy fall aesthetics and the warmth of VHS tapes, these movies take us back to a time when everything was simple, and Halloween was something we all looked forward to. October wasn’t about pumpkin spice, but about trick-or-treating with friends.

Something that made the ‘90s Halloween movies so distinct was the way they could walk the tightrope between family-friendly comfort and dark whimsy.

Hocus Pocus and The Nightmare Before Christmas brought horror elements but mixed them with theatrical joy. Whether it was the music, the iconic witches, or the bone-chilling skeletons, there was humor that anchored the stories. Even Casper was able to transform a dark and morbid story into something heartfelt and comforting with a budding friendship.

Not all of these movies were created for the theaters. Disney Channel had plenty of made-for-TV movies that became cult classics, including Halloweentown. With a quirky universe and a vibrant town, it sparked a playground of imagination.

Plus, they touched on everything that made fall feel like fall, with oversized flannels and neighborhoods filled with fallen leaves as kids rode their bikes until the streetlights came on. It was the era of dial-up internet, which meant everyone was outside enjoying the brisk air, and that brought adventure.

It’s no wonder that people are turning to the ‘90s movies today. In an era of plastic trick-or-treat buckets and store-bought costumes, people are looking to step away from the CGI and intense horror. They want whimsical fun and nostalgic warmth, from an era when everything was light and fun.

If you love to put your movie knowledge to the test, don’t forget to bookmark the Mental Floss quiz page.