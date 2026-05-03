Quiz: Only True Millennials Can Name These '90s Movie Stars in Under 10 Minutes

Some decades are defined as much by their movie stars as by the films themselves, and the 1990s are a clear example. From rom-coms to action thrillers, leading actors and actresses became fixtures of the era's biggest hits, often remembered just as much for their on-screen chemistry as for the roles they played. See how many '90s stars you can name with this quiz:

How many '90s actors were you able to name? If you made it through all 70 with a strong score, you’ve clearly got a solid handle on the decade's A-list leads. One star per film might ring a bell, but two main actors per movie is where things get tougher. The 1990s produced a wide range of recognizable movie stars, though their lasting visibility varies.

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While some actors—like Adam Sandler, Julia Roberts, and Brad Pitt—went on to build enduring, evolving careers, others remain closely associated with the iconic stories and co-stars that defined their rise. Either way, these performances helped shape modern '90s nostalgia and reinforced the era's idea of movie stardom at its peak.

The Next Act for '90s Stars

Looking at how these careers unfolded after the '90s helps put their on-screen pairings into perspective. Drew Barrymore, for example, built on her rom-com success with The Wedding Singer by reuniting with Adam Sandler in 50 First Dates, while also starring in films like Never Been Kissed. Over time, she expanded into producing and directing, before transitioning into television as a daytime talk show host. Her career reflects a steady evolution from leading actress to multi-hyphenate creative force.

DVD copy of '50 First Dates' (2004) starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore. | Snap Spot / Shutterstock.com

Demi Moore followed a different arc. After a major early-'90s run anchored by films like Ghost and Indecent Proposal, she became one of the decade's most visible leading actresses. In 1996, she also commanded one of the highest salaries of the period, earning $12.5 million for Striptease. As the decade went on, her leading roles in major studio films became less frequent, even as her earlier work remained closely tied to her public image. In 2024, she re-emerged in a striking new register with The Substance, a body-horror role that marked a sharp departure from her earlier screen persona.

Kevin Costner's trajectory shifted in another direction. After a dominant '90s run with films like Dances with Wolves and The Bodyguard, he gradually moved away from consistent box office dominance. In later years, he found renewed visibility on television, most notably with Yellowstone, alongside selective film work and passion projects that reflect a more flexible approach to stardom.

Taken together, these careers show just how differently '90s fame can evolve: some stars extend it across new formats, others redirect it entirely, and many remain defined by the era that made them recognizable in the first place.

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