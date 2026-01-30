Quiz: Which ‘90s Movies Featured These A-List Actors?

According to Merriam-Webster, an A-list is "a list or group of individuals of the highest level of society, excellence, or eminence." So, an A-list actor is one of the best in their field, and possibly one of the best of all time. Many of the actors we know today as superstars weren't always on the A-list, though.

Some A-list actors and actresses were already pretty popular in the '90s, and some were just up-and-coming. But it is fun to look back at these iconic celebrities when they were still honing their craft. Do you remember which '90s movies these now-A-list actors were in? Take the quiz below!

The Ulmer Scale

While the A-list has broadened its definition to include any group of top celebrities, there was a specific system that categorized actors by their "bankability," or how likely they are to draw in big box office numbers. This system, called the Ulmer Scale, was created in 1998 by James Ulmer, an entertainment journalist who wanted to measure stardom with a metric more substantial than fickle fame.

Just because an actor or actress has millions of followers on social media, the Ulmer Scale will not automatically classify them as A-list. It has to be how many people come to see a movie in the theater, just because of the actor's name. The movie could be terrible, but people will still watch it because it has their favorite A-lister in it. That is what ranks high on the Ulmer Scale.

Today's A-List

Because of the rise of social media and things like fan fatigue for major action films, it has become more difficult to use the Ulmer Scale as a true reflection of an actor's star power. The MCU has built up the reputations of quite a few actors, such as Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, and Chris Evans, but many fans don't have the same fervor for seeing films in theaters now that there are so many featuring the superheroes.

The actors today who bring in the highest box office numbers might surprise you. Timothée Chalamet, Jacob Elordi, Jenna Ortega, and Florence Pugh are some of the most bankable actors currently. If you don't know who they are, your joints probably crack more than Rice Krispies in milk. But don't worry: here's a little about them so you can keep up with the times.

Chalamet has starred in films like Call Me By Your Name, Little Women, and the Dune series. He's up for an Academy Award for his leading role in Marty Supreme. Elordi played Elvis Presley in Priscilla and the monster in Frankenstein, the latter of which performance is nominated for an Academy Award. He is also well-known for his role in HBO's Euphoria.

Ortega is best known as Wednesday Addams in the Netflix series Wednesday, but she's also starred in films like Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and Scream VI. And finally, Pugh has starred in Midsommar, Don't Worry Darling, Oppenheimer, and Thunderbolts*.

