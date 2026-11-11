Quiz: Can You Name the ‘Lord of the Rings’ Character From One Clue?

When it comes to high fantasy, there is one quintessential franchise: The Lord of the Rings. J.R.R. Tolkien’s novels were groundbreaking, and filmmaker Peter Jackson brought the story to the big screen in a way that exceeded expectations. Now, the beloved story is back with the third season of Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3. How well do you remember the many characters throughout this vast world? Put your knowledge to the test:

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;A wise, fire-manipulating Istari who falls into darkness.&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Samwise Gamgee&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Gandalf&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Boromir&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Imrahil&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;A Guard of the Citadel who breaks military law to save Prince Faramir from a burning pyre.&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Beregond&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Barliman Butterbur&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Théoden&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Elrond&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;The Evening Star of her people who chooses a mortal life to remain with the man she loves.&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Éowyn&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Rosie Cotton&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Arwen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Shelob&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;A former companion of Bilbo who ends up in a tomb within the Chamber of Mazarbul.&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Balin&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Círdan&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;The Witch-king of Angmar&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Denethor II&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;A loyal friend who stays behind in the Shire to impersonate Frodo and fool the Black Riders.&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Farmer Maggot&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Faramir&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Boromir&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Fredegar &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Fatty&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; Bolger&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;A curious and impulsive hobbit whose careless curiosity often brings trouble.&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Frodo&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Pippin&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Bilbo&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Sméagol&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;A talkative, elder woman in the Houses of Healing whose casual remark recalls an ancient prophecy about the hands of the true king.&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Ioreth&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Madril&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Elendil&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Goldberry&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;A brave marshal who commands the left flank of Rohan&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;s army during the siege of Minas Tirith.&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Erkenbrand&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Guthláf&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Grimbold&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Gamling the Old&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;A powerful supernatural being, he forged the One Ring to dominate Middle-earth and seeks to reclaim it to restore his full power.&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Denethor&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Saruman&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Sauron&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Celeborn&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

How did you do? Make sure you share this with your friends to see what score they get, and then set a date for a Lord of the Rings marathon to watch all the movies—and maybe even the TV show—one more time.

The Lord of the Rings Characters Everyone Remembers

There are some Lord of the Rings characters who stand out more than others, and one of those is Frodo Baggins. He is the burdened hero of the story, portrayed by Elijah Wood in the movies. He becomes the emotional core of the narrative, an uncertain hero who agrees to take on the perilous task of destroying the One Ring in the fires of Mount Doom.

He’s the character we can all turn to when it comes to believing in ourselves. Throughout the journey, the Ring wears away at his spirit, but with the right friends around him and pure integrity, he’s able to push through and face the tragic cost of heroism.

While Frodo takes on the journey of a hero, Aragorn becomes the reluctant king. Played by Viggo Mortensen in the movies (who will be succeeded by Jamie Dornan in the upcoming Hunt for Gollum), Aragorn avoids his birthright for many reasons. The Lord of the Rings gives us a look at a man who turns into a leader to prove that honor and royalty are earned through sacrifice.

In any fantasy plot, there has to be a wise man, and Gandalf is that throughout the story. Ian McKellen delivered a masterclass performance in the movie trilogy, becoming both a moral compass and a strategist, guiding the Fellowship. Yet, even wise men have things to learn, and we get to see that throughout Gandalf’s journey from Grey to White.

Stream The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit, and The War of the Rohirrim movies on HBO Max, and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Prime Video.

You can keep testing your trivia knowledge with the Mental Floss quiz page, where we publish new challenges daily.