Quiz: How Fast Can You Name the Sitcom From Just Three Actors?

Sitcoms have a special place in our hearts, and they have often catapulted actors to fame. In fact, some have even gained heartfelt nicknames due to their sitcom performances. Just how well do you remember the sitcoms based on the names of the actors? We have a quiz for you that will give you a chance to see how good your memory is.

&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;Rico Rodriguez, Beatrice the Dog, Ariel Winter&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Cheers’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Modern Family’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘All in the Family’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Arrested Development’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;Rob Reiner, Isabel Sanford, Allan Melvin&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘M*A*S*H*’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Seinfeld’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘All in the Family’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Family Ties’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;Alyson Hannigan, Ashley Williams, Joe Nieves&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Arrested Development’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Friends’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Modern Family’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘How I Met Your Mother’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;Jamie Farr, Kellye Nakahara, Loretta Swit&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘M*A*S*H*’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘The Office’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Taxi’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;Rainn Wilson, Creed Bratton, Phyllis Smith&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Veep’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Futurama’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Get Smart’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘The Office’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;Portia de Rossi, Tony Hale, Jessica Walter&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Get Smarter’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Arrested Development’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘The Golden Girls’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Community’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;Scott Adsit, Jack McBrayer, Alec Baldwin&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Archer’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Parks and Recreation’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘30 Rock’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Malcolm in the Middle’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;Sam Lloyd, Robert Maschio, Travis Schuldt&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Scrubs’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘That ‘70s Show’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Malcolm in the Middle’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Friends’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;

How did you do? If you got a perfect score, then we’re impressed! This wasn’t all that easy, as we avoided some of the bigger names connected to the shows. If you didn’t get them all right, that’s okay! It’s a great excuse to binge-watch the shows once more, and it’s worth sharing with your friends to see how well they do.

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Most Iconic Actors From Sitcoms

There are some actors who are renowned due to the sitcom roles they played. Just look at how Bob Saget was known as “TV’s Dad” thanks to his performance on Full House. He played a single father trying to figure out life with his children, with the support of other members of his family, and he showed us what it meant to be an amazing dad. He certainly set the bar high, and he became a part of our hearts in that time.

Then there is Ray Romano, who took on the lead on Everybody Loves Raymond. He offered the chance to show what it was like finding a balance between supporting aging parents, creating a successful marriage, and raising young children. Did he always get it right? Not at all, but we knew that his heart was always in the right place. When he did get it wrong, he was willing to admit it and find a way to make it work.

There are some actors who just make it clear that comedy is where they perform best. It’s not quite their individual roles, but their presence on the screen in whichever show they’re on. Take Johnny Galecki, who grew up on screen with us, starting with Roseanne. Yet, we saw him as an adult The Big Bang Theory, and everyone wanted to see him return to the Roseanne revival and then the spinoff, The Conners.

Sticking with The Big Bang Theory, Kaley Cuoco is similar. While she moved into drama with Charmed, it’s her performances on 8 Simple Rules and The Big Bang Theory that made it clear what style she excelled at, and now we look forward to watching more.

If you love to test out your TV show memory, then you’ll want to bookmark the Mental Floss quiz page.

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