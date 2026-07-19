Quiz: Which 'Little House on the Prairie' Character Are You?

Before we had the "tradwife" trend, we had Little House on the Prairie, where living off the land was the norm rather than the niche lifestyle it is today. The sweeping plains of Independence, Kansas, from Laura Ingalls Wilder's original novel to the 2026 Netflix adaptation, remain the same. Yet, somehow, the world was an entirely different place. It was a world where survival required just as much pluck as it did positivity.

In the series premiere, Pa tells Laura that "hope is everything," a profound sentiment she eventually echoes back to him by the season finale. And while the unpredictability of life on the prairie probably calls for a prayer or two, Ma reminds us that it isn’t always a bad thing. In Episode 4, she insists that "an uncertain life is full of possibilities."

Maybe you relate to Ma’s realism, or perhaps you’re more like Pa, rose-colored glasses and all. Then there are the Lauras of the world who would rather be traipsing through the tallgrass than thinking about the perplexities of pioneering. Dr. George Tann’s charisma, Mary’s perfectionism, and John Edwards’ mysteriousness fill in the blanks. We may have evolved from bonnets to baseball caps, but each of us has an inner pioneer personality that persists.

Are you ready to find your place within the covered wagon? Take this quiz to discover which Little House on the Prairie character captures your true colors.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h2&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Personalities&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h2&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt; Laura Ingalls &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt; Charles Ingalls &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt; Caroline Ingalls &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt; Mary Ingalls &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt; John Edwards &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt; Dr. George Tann &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt; Jack the Dog &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

Which pioneer mirrors your personality the most? Each and every member of the community is resilient, passionate, and inspiring in their own way. Share this personality quiz with your family and friends to find out if you’re the same Little House on the Prairie character, or if you have the perfect balance of traits to brave the frontier together!

The Evolution of the Little House Legacy

Eric Zachanowich/Netflix

If you were raised on Little House reruns, odds are you have a favorite memory of life on the prairie. But before it became the next big thing to stream, Little House on the Prairie was a product of pen, paper, and fuzzy frontier flashbacks. That was roughly the recipe that Laura Ingalls Wilder used to craft the autobiographical book Little House in the Big Woods in 1932.

It was this coming-of-age tale that gave readers a tiny taste of the family’s cozy yet chaotic world of handcrafted log cabins and homemade maple sugar. Much like the staple pioneer sweet, one bite—and book—simply wasn’t enough. Over nearly a century, that opening chapter spawned eight more original novels, a 1970s TV series, and, most recently, a Netflix series offering a visually richer, realistic take on frontier life.

Along the way, generations of fans hitched their wagons to Laura’s fiery spirit and Mary’s quiet strength, while looking to Ma and Pa as the blueprint for making a house a home. From the page to the screen, this timeline traces the Little House on the Prairie legacy, showing how each installment puts its own spin on the Ingalls saga:

The Original Book Series

HarperCollins

Little House in the Big Woods (1932)

Farmer Boy (1933)

Little House on the Prairie (1935)

On the Banks of Plum Creek (1937)

By the Shores of Silver Lake (1939)

The Long Winter (1940)

Little Town on the Prairie (1941)

These Happy Golden Years (1943)

The First Four Years (1971)

The Screen Adaptations

Little House on the Prairie, NBC Series (1974–1983)

Beyond the Prairie: The True Story of Laura Ingalls Wilder, CBS Movies (2000-2002)

Little House on the Prairie, Disney Miniseries (2005)

Little House on the Prairie, Netflix Series (2026)

We might swap out the actors or change the cinematography, but the heart of the Ingalls family never fails. We keep coming back to them because watchable resilience is rare, whether they’re braving a brutal blizzard or just fighting to keep a roof over their heads. Every reimagining reflects the respective era it was made in, but the overarching theme of holding onto hope through hardship is timeless.

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