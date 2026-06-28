Quiz: Which 'Sex and the City' Character Are You?

And I couldn't help but wonder...does everyone have a “Sex and the City” character they relate to most?

The wide range of personalities in this HBO classic has inspired viewers worldwide to see themselves in one or even a few of its main characters. The connection runs so deep that Kristin Davis, yes, Charlotte York herself, hosts a "SATC" rewatch podcast called "Are You A Charlotte?"

So...are you a Charlotte? A Miranda? A Samantha? A Carrie? Maybe you’re none of the fabulous foursome, unless you’d buy Vogue over dinner because you feel it would feed you more. Perhaps you’re a stylish, supportive bestie like Stanford Blatch or Anthony Marantino, or a loyal partner like Aiden Shaw. You might even be the one and only Mr. Big, which might raise a few red flags for your significant other.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h2&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Personalities&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h2&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt; You are Carrie Bradshaw 👠✍🏼 &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt; You are... Samantha Jones ✨💋 &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt; You are...Charlotte York 🦢🎀 &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt; You are...Miranda Hobbes 📚⚖️ &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt; You are...Stanford Blatch 🍸🕶️ &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt; You are...Mr. Big 🌃🥃 &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt; You are...Aidan Shaw 🪵🐶 &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt; You are Anthony Marantino 🔥💅🏼 &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

What’s the verdict? Did your results surprise you like Samantha's relationship with Maria, or did you know who you were before you even started the quiz? Check out Mental Floss for more fun personality quizzes that match you with your favorite characters.

CARRIE, MIRANDA, CHARLOTTE, SAMANTHA, AND MORE

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It all began in 1998: a weekly column in The New York Star, an advertisement on a bus, and Mr. Big, wearing Armani on Sunday. If the opening sequence didn’t reel you in, Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte, and Samantha definitely captured your attention. From parties, galleries, and cosmopolitans to Park Avenue luxury and rent-controlled apartments on the Upper East Side, this foursome always kept things interesting.

Navigating friendships, relationships, and city life, Carrie chronicled it all in print for the world to read, wearing her heart on her sleeve (and her $400 Manolo Blahniks) every step of the way. She made us believe in creativity, Samantha in confidence, Miranda in logic, and Charlotte in true love. Together, they took over New York, each episode sparking a renewed sense of self-discovery and amusement.

But these four icons would be nowhere without the friendships they fostered and the men who crossed their paths; unfortunately, even those who ended things with a Post-it Note. Stanford Blatch entered in Season One and remained Carrie’s confidant throughout, always turning up in fabulous looks, just when the gossip was getting good. Anthony Marantino didn’t arrive until Season Three, but when he did, he made a bold, outspoken statement, sticking by Charlotte's side through marriages, dog shows, and everything in between.

Characters like Susan Sharon, Bitsy Von Muffling, Laney Berlin, Natasha (unaffectionately known as the idiot stick figure with no soul), Trey MacDougal, Dr. Robert, Aleksandr Petrovsky, Harry Goldenblatt, Steve Brady, Aiden Shaw, Smith Jerrod, Richard Wright, the New Yankee (what could have been), and a slew of others, made "Sex and the City" the generational series it remains in 2026.

And then, there's Mr. Big. Love him or hate him, spoiler alert, Carrie doesn’t care; she’s choosing Big. Their passionate, sometimes frustrating, storyline fuels the series, second only to the legendary friend group at its heart, and ours.

After all: “Dreams change, trends come and go, but friendships never go out of style.”

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