Quiz: How Many Prince Songs Can You Name From a Single Lyric?

Whether you know him as Prince, the Artist Formerly Known as Prince, or the Purple One, this is a musician who ruled the airwaves. In fact, he still does, a decade after his death in 2016. Just how well do you know his songs, though? We have a quiz to put your music knowledge to the test.

&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;“A world of never ending happiness, you can always see the sun, day or night…”&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;“Raspberry Beret”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;“Let’s Go Crazy”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;“I Would Die 4 U”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;“The Beautiful Ones”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;“You can&amp;#039;t be too flirty, mama, I know how to undress me, yeah…”&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;“When Doves Cry”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;“Controversy”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;“Kiss”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;“Cream”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;“I&amp;#039;m not your lover, I&amp;#039;m not your friend, I am something that you&amp;#039;ll never comprehend…”&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;“I Wanna Be Your Lover”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;“Sign O’ the Times”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;“Diamonds and Pearls”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;“I Would Die 4 U”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;“And I saw an angel come down unto me…”&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;“7”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;“Adore”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;“Erotic City”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;“I Wanna Be Your Lover”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;“My sister never made love to anyone else but me…”&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;“Sister”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;“Darling Nikki”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;“1999”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;“Little Red Corvette”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;“Hey, look me over, tell me, do you like what you see?...”&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;“Head”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;“Sexy M.F.”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;“Baby I’m a Star”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;“Starfish and Coffee”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;“When the day turns into, the last day of all time…”&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;“New World”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;“Do Me, Baby”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;“U Got the Look”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;“The Most Beautiful Girl in the World”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;“Maybe we&amp;#039;ll be all right, it&amp;#039;s a sacrifice…”&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;“Soft and Wet”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;“Computer Blue”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;“Purple Rain”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;“When Doves Cry”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;

How did you do? If you got 8/8, then we’re impressed, and you deserve all the bragging rights. Don’t forget to share this with your friends and see how well they do. This is the perfect time to put on Prince’s albums and reminisce over the first time you heard the music.

Best Prince Songs of All Time

There are certainly many popular Prince songs, but are they really the best of all time? It’s time to take a look back at the artist’s discography.

Gold Derby has ranked Prince’s songs, putting “Little Red Corvette” in fifth place. It was the second track on his 1999 album, which told the story of a slow-burn love that was headed for trouble. The chorus has a rock heart to it, and Prince made it clear that this song was inspired by Stevie Nicks’s “Stand Back,” which he contributed to.

“Raspberry Beret” takes fourth place, bringing one of Prince’s most colorful videos to the list. The focus of the song is about a woman Prince meets at work, wearing the titular headpiece that she’s bought from a thrift store.

Of course, you can’t go through a Prince playlist without “Kiss,” and that’s the next one on the list. The rhythmic guitar hit with the “Uuuhhh!” is impossible not to sing. This is one of his more unique hits that hits the collective soul.

In second place, it’s all about “When Doves Cry,” which involves the iconic artist confronting a mysterious lover. He wants to know how he could leave him in such a place, adding a layer of soul and heart to his songs.

There is only one song that stands out from all the others, and it’s the one Prince played during his legendary Halftime Show performance at Super Bowl XLI. Yes, we’re talking about “Purple Rain,” which follows the end of a relationship and the search for spiritual redemption through the type of storm that only heartbreak brings. The rock epic was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2011, just five years before Prince’s death.

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