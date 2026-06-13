Quiz: Can You Match the '60s Band to Its Lead Singer?

The ‘60s saw rock and roll come into its own, and with it, the rise of the modern rock star. During this time, rock music dominated the charts, starting with Elvis Presley in the first half of the decade but spreading out from there. Beatlemania exploded in 1963, and by the end of the decade, groups like the Rolling Stones and the Grateful Dead were filling stadiums with gritty guitar riffs, wailing vocals, and psychedelic flair.

How well do you know some of the biggest bandleaders of the 1960s? Test your knowledge with the quiz below.

The Music of the 1960s

The Beatles perform in the 1960s | Avalon/GettyImages

At the beginning of the 1960s, a rock and roll craze was sweeping across the globe.

Presley himself followed in the footsteps of blues greats like B.B. King, Fats Domino, and Sister Rosetta Tharpe, a gospel singer often called the “godmother of rock and roll.” Presley’s blend of blues, country, and gospel came directly from these artists, but he helped popularize this fresh new sound that would, in turn, inspire a wave of new rock stars.

Stars like Jim Morrison, Roy Orbison, and Ricky Nelson all openly cited Elvis’s influence. The star was a particularly major influence on The Beatles, with John Lennon saying, “Nothing really affected me until I heard Elvis. If there hadn’t been an Elvis, there wouldn't have been The Beatles.”

The Beatles, along with The Rolling Stones, helped spark the British Invasion of the early 1960s. Meanwhile, the ‘60s saw the rise of the counterculture movement, and with it came musicians like Bob Dylan and Jimi Hendrix, who embodied the revolutionary and often psychedelic spirit of the time. Each of these performers embodied the blend of charisma, uniqueness, confidence, and a hint (or more than hint) of chaos that typically defines a great lead performer.

Meanwhile, during this decade, popular songs expanded out to cover topics from injustice to spirituality, reflecting and sometimes shaping the expansion of consciousness occurring in culture at large, and artists like Dylan lent the genre more artistic credibility. Simultaneously, genres like Motown put a new spin on a blend of gospel and R&B, with greats like Aretha Franklin and Marvin Gaye taking this sound into the stratosphere.

The Rise of the Rock and Roll Star

The Rolling Stones perform in New York | Walter Iooss Jr/GettyImages

The 1960s saw the ascension of rock music give rise to the charismatic, rebellious, and wild lead singer.

During this time, artists became symbols and public figures more than ever before, sometimes leading to increased scrutiny regarding their beliefs and life choices. Often, these artists were happy to deliver plenty of anti-authority sentiment along with unique and wild fashion choices.

From Mick Jagger’s swaggering presence to the charismatic and lovable Beatles, the frontmen of the '60s awed audiences and kept stadiums transfixed with their high-energy performances and singular personalities, laying the blueprint for the development of the modern pop star and setting the stage for parasocial relationships with stars and mega-fandoms to come.

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