Quiz: Only Real ‘90s Kids Can Name All 32 Song Titles in 5 Minutes or Less

It might be the year 2026, but there’s never a bad time to listen to ‘90s music. If you grew up in that decade and still can’t get enough tunes from the likes of Britney Spears and Destiny’s Child or Nirvana and Blink-182, you’ve come to the right place. As a ‘90s kid myself, there’s just something so special about revisiting music of our upbringing. Want to put your knowledge to the test? See if you can name all 32 songs by just the final word in the lyrics:

Were you able to get every song right? Some of them were easier than others, and the five-minute time limit didn’t take the pressure off. Now that you’ve completed the quiz, there’s no time like the present to fire up a ‘90s playlist. ‘90s house classics, anybody?

Looking back to the ‘90s, it’s impossible to pick a favorite song. It’s a bit easier to determine the most influential of each year of the decade, though. Parsing through the list of Billboard Hot 100 singles of the ‘90s, it’s easy to see which ones reigned supreme—and why they’re still popular tracks today. Let’s break down some of the biggest by the year!

Biggest ‘90s Songs of Each Year

1990: The start of the new decade was all about “Nothing Compares 2 U” by Sinéad O'Connor, “Vision of Love” by Mariah Carey, and “Because I Love You (The Postman Song)” by Stevie B, songs that all spent four weeks in the No. 1 spot in the Billboard charts.

1991: Two songs reigned supreme in 1991, with Michael Jackson’s “Black or White” and Bryan Adams’s “(Everything I Do) I Do It for You” both holding the No. 1 spot for a whopping seven weeks.

1992: This was a particularly impressive year for the Billboard charts, with “I Will Always Love You” by Whitney Houston claiming the No. 1 spot for an incredible 14 weeks, followed by “End of the Road” by Boyz II Men spending 13 weeks on top of the charts.

1993: The two biggest songs of ‘93 were Janet Jackson’s “That’s the Way Love Goes” and Mariah Carey’s “Dreamlover,” which both spent a whole eight weeks in the No. 1 spot.

1994: Boyz II Men was back at the top of the charts in ‘94, with the biggest song of the year, “I’ll Make Love to You,” holding down the No. 1 spot for 14 weeks. In second place was All-4-One’s “I Swear,” which held the spot for 11 weeks.

1995: Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men really owned the ‘90s charts, didn’t they? The biggest song in ‘95 was the collaboration between the two artists, with “One Sweet Day” claiming the No. 1 spot for an incredible 16 weeks.

1996: The most popular song of ‘96 was no competition, with “Macarena” by Los Del Rio spending 14 weeks at the top of the chart.

1997: Speaking of 14 days, Elton John spent two whole weeks in the No. 1 spot in ‘97—with two songs. The double A-side single “Candle in the Wind 1997” and “Something About the Way You Look Tonight” topped the charts for 14 days.

1998: There was no competition for the biggest song of ‘98. “That Boy Is Mine” by Brandy and Monica spent 13 weeks in the No. 1 spot.

1999: And in the final year of the decade, Santana and Rob Thomas had major success with their song “Smooth,” which spent 12 weeks at the top of the chart.

Of course, the Billboard charts don’t paint the full picture of what we were listening to in the ‘90s. Artists like the Spice Girls, Alanis Morissette, TLC, NSYNC, Tupac Shukar, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers were also played everywhere, for example. Listening to music of the ‘90s takes us back to a different time, and the nostalgia never fails to hit.