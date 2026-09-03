Quiz: Only True Beatles Fans Can Name Every Song From a Single Word

Recalling a song by melody is one thing, but doing so based on nothing but a single word and your memory is a whole other challenge. When it comes to the Beatles, successfully achieving the latter is one thing that separates true Beatlemaniacs from fair-weather fans. From unique titles embedded in the cultural psyche like "Strawberry Fields Forever" to everyday expressions like "Let It Be," the sheer variety of their discography makes a word-based guessing game equal parts perplexing and rewarding.

How many Beatles tunes can you unlock in 10 minutes just by typing one strategic word to reveal the song titles that contain it? Test your luck—and more importantly, your Beatles knowledge—with the quiz below.

Were you able to conjure up all 225 songs? Striking gold with broad terms like "I" or "Love" certainly speeds up the process, but hunting down distinctive titles like "Yesterday" or "Taxman" is where real fans of the Fab Four distinguish themselves from the rest. Pass this along to friends and fellow Beatles lovers to see how their score stacks up, and check out more music quizzes at Mental Floss!

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The Stories Behind The Beatles' Best Songs

The serendipitous meeting of Paul McCartney and John Lennon at a church festival in Liverpool in 1957 soon spun into a world-famous band with over 220 original songs to its name. From the Beatles' first single, "Love Me Do," entering the British charts in 1962, to the "British Invasion" of the American charts in 1964 and, much later, the last song all members of the Fab Four recorded together, "The End," for their 1969 album Abbey Road, the English rock band covered a lot of ground in terms of sonic innovation, personal lore, and philosophical musings.

Whether a Beatles tune carries a one-word title or a full sentence, the story behind the song is often just as memorable as the music. Here's how some of their most famous tracks came to fruition.

You Never Give Me Your Money

Much like pop icon Rihanna's similarly-named hit "B**** Better Have My Money" tapped into real-life financial frustration, the Beatles' 1969 song "You Never Give Me Money" was inspired by Paul McCartney's lack of faith in the band's new manager, Allen Klein. Klein entered the Beatles' lives—and bank accounts—in 1969 during a period of financial disarray following the 1967 death of their longtime manager, Brian Epstein.

"We get bits of paper saying how much is earned and what this is and that is, but we never actually get it in pounds, shilling and pence," Harrison later revealed when reflecting on the song in Anthology. "We’ve all got a big house and a car and an office, but to actually get the money we’ve earned seems impossible."

Taxman

Despite being the biggest musical group in the world in the 1960s and '70s, the Beatles seemingly had money on their minds as much as the next man. In the case of "Taxman," the song’s backstory unsurprisingly has to do with a tax policy implemented in Britain in 1966, during which the Beatles were in the process of recording the album Revolver. Former Prime Minister Harold Wilson slapped a "supertax" on the nation's wealthiest citizens that resulted in them having to pay up to 95% of their earnings to the government.

Worst of all, particularly for the "Quiet Beatle" George Harrison, was the fact that their hard-earned money was going straight to the military. Harrison was open in his disdain for the Vietnam War, so funding weaponry that directly fueled the conflict was a major point of contention for the musician. Hence, satirical lyrics like "Should five percent appear too small / Be thankful I don’t take it all" made their way into the opening track of Revolver.

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