Quiz: Can You Name the Cyndi Lauper Song From Just One Lyric?

There are some Cyndi Lauper songs that will stand the test of time, serving as anthems we sing on a near-daily basis. Just how well do you know all the tracks from the Queen of Quirky Pop? We’ve got a test that will put your knowledge to the test, asking you to name the song from just one lyric.

&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;“It&amp;#039;s hard to take courage, in a world full of people…”&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;“Time After Time”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;“What’s Going On”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;“True Colors”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;“All Through the Night”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;“Fortune cookie says I&amp;#039;m right, Kung Fu like…”&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;“Who Let in the Rain”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;“Broken Glass”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;“What’s Going On”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;“Into the Nightlife”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;“We have no past, we won&amp;#039;t reach back…”&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;“Unconditional Love”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;“All Through the Night”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;“Into the Nightlife”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;“Hole in My Heart”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;“Well, I see &amp;#039;em every night in tight blue jeans, in the pages of a Blueboy magazine…”&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;“Girls Just Wanna Have Fun”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;“Sally’s Pigeons”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;“I Drove All Night”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;“She Bop”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;“That I&amp;#039;m not on my own, that I&amp;#039;m not here alone…”&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;“The World Is Stone”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;“Say a Prayer”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;“Heading West”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;“At Last”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;“Some boys take a beautiful girl, and hide her away from the rest of the world…”&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;“Who Let in the Rain”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;“Girls Just Want to Have Fun”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;“Time After Time”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;“Change of Heart”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;“We&amp;#039;d be together down the line, we start to fight…”&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;“Someone Like Me”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;“Who Let in the Rain”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;“Lies”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;“Primative”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;“They say, we&amp;#039;ll be your friends, we&amp;#039;ll stick with you till the end…”&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;“Money Changes Everything”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;“True Colors”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;“Sally’s Pigeons”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;“Product of Misery”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;“Father, father, this don&amp;#039;t need to escalate…”&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;“Girls Just Want to Have Fun”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;“True Colors”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;“Hole in My Heart”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;“What’s Going On”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;“We were innocent and wild, hopped a fence and slammed the gate…”&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;“Lies”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;“At Last”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;“Sally’s Pigeons”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;“Money Changes Everything”&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;

Did you get all 10 right? If you did, you’re certainly a true Cyndi Lauper fan. If you didn’t, it just means there’s more to her discography than you thought, and this is a great excuse to play her albums back-to-back. It’s also a great excuse to share the quiz with your friends to see how well they do!

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The Best Cyndi Lauper Songs of All Time

Which song would you say is the best from Lauper of all time? Would it be “Girls Just Want to Have Fun?” After all, this one helped put her on the map, and made it clear what we should expect from her style and sound. Lauper wasn’t afraid to be herself from the very beginning.

“Time After Time” is one of the most memorable, too. Over the years, it’s been used in movies like Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, Napoleon Dynamite, and more.

Then there’s “True Colors,” which has been covered many times by other artists. One of the great things about the track is that it is an anthem for the LGBTQ+ community. Lauper has always been a staunch supporter, and that’s what makes this song’s impact everlasting.

“She Bop” became her third biggest single. It was controversial at the time, referencing masturbation and a gay adult magazine called Blueboy.

Finally, we need to mention “I Drove All Night,” which was originally offered to Roy Orbison. He did eventually record it, but Lauper was able to release her track first, making it clear that she loved the idea of a woman being in control and driving. So, no, Orbison didn’t quite cover Lauper, but Celine Dion later would in the 2000s.

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