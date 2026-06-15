Quiz: Can You Name the Song From Its Opening Lyrics? (1950s Edition)

When you think of the music from the 1950s, there’s no doubt that you’ll think of Elvis Presley, but there were many other greats. Just how well do you remember the songs? Can you name them from just the opening lyrics? We have a quiz to put your music knowledge to the test.
Did you manage to get all of them right? Some of those tracks were certainly easy, but not all of them. There are some underrated tracks of the ‘50s. Whether you got everything right or not, it’s a great excuse to listen once more and share with your friends to see how strong their ‘50s knowledge is.
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The Best Songs of the 1950s
The ‘50s brought us the birth of rock and roll, thanks to the likes of Presley, Chuck Berry, and Little Richard. In fact, you’ll likely know Berry well thanks to Back to the Future, even if you don’t necessarily know the music, as Marty McFly introduces the mid-1950s to the rock and roll era with “Johnny B. Goode.”
“Jailhouse Rock” and “Tutti Frutti” helped to define the decade for this genre of music. You’ll also think of “(We’re Gonna) Rock Around the Clock” and “Great Balls of Fire” as classic tracks. They’re excellent tracks to dance to or just put on when you need a boost for the day.
However, it wasn’t all about rock and roll. In fact, that music was shocking for many people at first, and they wanted more of the crooners and the ballads from earlier in the decade. Nat King Cole’s “Unforgettable” and Dean Martin’s “That’s Amore” certainly stand out for the early 1950s, and Frank Sinatra continued with his career, bringing the likes of “Come Fly with Me” in 1958.
Of course, we can’t overlook the rhythm and blues genre, or even the doo-wop craze. “Earth Angel” by The Penguins remains a classic favorite, offering a slow-dance staple that you know has played at weddings, birthday parties, and school dances, even today! “In the Still of the Night” by The Five Satins captured hearts with its smooth harmonies, putting the focus on the voices of the time.
This was a decade of pivotal change. It helped to shape music as we know it today. Tracks continue to be covered by various bands, while some tracks are sampled by rappers and rock artists to pay homage to those who came before them.
If you love to test your music knowledge, keep up with the Mental Floss quiz page for new daily challenges.