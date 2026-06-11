Quiz: Can You Pick the Artist Behind the 2000s Hit?

The 2000s were an electric time for music. Pop, rock, metal, R&B, and many other genres all thrived during this decade after developing and evolving over the second half of the 20th century.

From boy bands and indie upstarts to megastars and rappers, much of the music of the 2000s had a distinctive sparkle. How well do you know some of the biggest songs and artists of the day? See if you can match the artist to the song below.

The Biggest Musical Acts of the 2000s

Beyonce Knowles performing in the 2000s | Frank Micelotta/GettyImages

The 2000s were dominated by artists who exuded star power and could produce catchy pop hits designed for radio success. An MTV ranking of the decade’s greatest stars placed Britney Spears at the top, followed by Eminem, the Black Eyed Peas, and Beyoncé.

Billboard, meanwhile, put Eminem first on its list of artists who performed best that decade. The rapper saw massive success in the 2000s, with all four studio albums he released that decade hitting No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Usher followed, achieving eight No. 1s on the R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. Nelly came after thanks to the success of his 2002 sophomore album. Beyoncé, meanwhile, released her debut solo album, Dangerously In Love, in 2003, and its success—along with the domination of her singles “Irreplaceable,” “Crazy in Love,” and “Single Ladies”—helped launch her to superstar status, and to fourth place on the Billboard list. Alicia Keys, 50 Cent, Nickelback, and Britney Spears were next, each embodying different unique facets of the 2000s’ diverse musical landscape.

In general, the 2000s were a pop star era, with Spears, Beyoncé, Christina Aguilera, and Kelly Clarkson all releasing pumped-up, glossy pop that kept karaoke bars buzzing all night. Some acts that broke out in the ‘90s continued their reign into the 2000s, such as Jay-Z and Green Day.

Meanwhile, indie acts like The Strokes sparked a garage rock revival, and Radiohead redefined what was possible in alternative rock with their futuristic, experimental sound. Acts like Fall Out Boy, blink-182, Paramore, and My Chemical Romance brought pop-punk into the mainstream. Linkin Park, Muse, and Avenge Sevenfold also helped to usher rock and roll into the new millennium.

Digital Changes in the Music Industry in the 2000s

Apple's iPod mini held in a user's hand | Bloomberg/GettyImages

Some of the biggest changes in music in the 2000s happened in the digital realm. The iPod was released in 2001 and built on earlier inventions like the Walkman, continuing to revolutionize how music was listened to and making it more widely accessible and mobile. 1999’s Napster, meanwhile, laid the groundwork for future music streaming services and directly led to the emergence of iTunes in 2001.

Simultaneously, early social media platforms like MySpace—which emerged in 2003—made it easier for musicians to launch their careers and connect with fans digitally than rather through record companies, catalyzing sea changes in the music industry.

All these shifts laid the groundwork for the way music is shared and distributed today, setting the stage for the more modern musical landscape of the 2010s and 2020s. And of course, from Beyoncé to Rihanna, many of the stars of this era still continue to reign today.

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