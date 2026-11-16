Quiz: How Quick Can You Pick the Beatles Songs From the Dupes?

The Beatles’ extensive discography includes some 213 core songs and a number of others, depending on whether you count outtakes, posthumous releases, and the like. Some songs are world-famous hits while others are deeper cuts that only true fans will recognize. Yet even die-hard devotees might struggle to tell some of the band’s songs apart from hits by other artists. Can you pick out the Beatles tracks from the list ahead while avoiding the ones not by the Fab Four? See how quickly you can complete the challenge ahead—no cheating allowed!

How many did you get right? Is it time for a marathon Beatles listening session, or can you rest on your laurels, content that you’re an expert in everything from Please Please Me to Let It Be?

Statistics about Beatles songs

The Beatles are, to put it simply, the best-selling musical act ever. They have sold 1.6 billion singles in the U.S. alone and 600 million albums worldwide, and had 20 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100.

Their longest-charting song on the aforementioned chart is “Hey Jude,” which spent nine weeks at the top. Their success has endured into the streaming era, and their top song on Spotify is “Something,” which has nearly half a billion streams, followed by “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” which had 525 million streams as of 2026. Their most-watched song on YouTube, meanwhile, is “Don’t Let Me Down,” which has a total of 565 million views.

The Beatles’ deepest cuts

All the songs mentioned in the above section are world-renowned, but the Beatles have also released many lesser-known tunes that either never made albums or were never formally released.

One particularly rare song is “I’ll Be On My Way,” a Lennon-McCartney track that the band played on Live at The BBC in 1963, but never released on vinyl. Another is “Carnival of Light,” a song that was never formally released and that has only ever been heard in the form of brief excerpts. The tune was recorded in 1967 but was shelved, and though it was almost released on Anthology 2, George Harrison vetoed it.

Another more obscure Beatles track is “Child of Nature,” a song written by John Lennon while the Beatles were in India. Lennon later rewrote the lyrics, and the song became his solo hit “Jealous Guy.” The original tune was eventually released on the White Album box set, but remains a lesser-known detail in the Beatles’ expansive catalog.

Ultimately, from their biggest hits to their most underappreciated tunes, the Beatles were a singular force of nature, one that can never really be replicated no matter how many bands have tried. Though certain songs—such as “Mr. Blue Sky” by Electric Light Orchestra and “Cecilia” by Simon & Garfunkel—are occasionally confused for Beatles hits, most of their tunes really could only have been written by four lads from Liverpool, each touched with a unique connection to whatever force births great music into the world.