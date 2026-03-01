Quiz: Can You Name All 10 of These Disney Dads?

When it comes to Disney parents, there are plenty of fathers who stand out. They are visible, or they are heavily mentioned. Just how well do you remember the Disney dads throughout the years? Check out our quiz to see if you can get 10/10:

How did you do? If you scored 100%, you’re an expert on Disney dads, and we hope you enjoyed testing your knowledge!

Disney Dads Can Be Influential Without Being on the Screen

There are many Disney fathers who appear in their movies, helping to craft storylines and offering advice to their young. The Little Mermaid’s King Trident does his best to protect his daughter, Ariel, only to realize that she has to be allowed to live her own adventure, while Finding Nemo’s Marlin does everything he can to find his son, who has been taken.

Some are only on the screen for a few minutes, such as Amphitryon, Hercules’ adopted father. It’s clear that despite only being on the screen for a few minutes, he is a good man and loving dad. He wants the best for his son, who doesn’t seem to fit in well living in the regular world.

However, there are other Disney dads who don’t get a lot of time to make their mark on the screen—if any—but are still influential. Think about Elsa and Anna’s father in Frozen, who intends to protect his children, but in the completely wrong way, locking one daughter up until she can stop using her powers.

King Stefan makes an appearance at the start of Sleeping Beauty and is arguably the reason why Aurora ends up with her curse. He doesn’t want to invite Maleficent to Aurora’s christening, and he ends up giving up knowing her for 18 years until the curse can be broken.

Even Cinderella puts focus on a father who isn’t there. Cinderella’s father has died before the movie begins, and it sets the stage for a harrowing tale for his only daughter, who is left to live a life of servitude until she meets her prince.

James, Tiana’s father from The Princess and the Frog, pops in at the very beginning and offers some wise words. After his heroic death, those words sit with Tiana forever, and she wants to do him proud for the rest of her life. We get to see what a genuinely good dad can do for a child, even without being alive.

