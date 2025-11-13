Quiz: Can You Name All 10 of the Disney Movie Villains?

When it comes to the Wonderful World of Disney, there tends to be a lot of focus on the princesses—and other lovable characters such as Stitch! —but there wouldn’t be these magnificent stories without the villains.

Some of them are far more popular than others. We just have to look at The Descendants movies to see which of the Disney villains are popular, because we’ve all wanted to see how their children would turn out. If you think you’ve remembered them all, try out our quiz naming the villains based on the movie titles:

How did you score? This could be the perfect time to revisit the movies and see the performances of the villains.

Most Searched Disney Villain by State

At Mental Floss, we’ve looked at the most searched for Disney villain by state, thanks to data from Google Trends, with Scar from The Lion King coming out on top in the majority of places. Did you know that Scar was never originally meant to be Mufasa’s uncle? Oogie Boogie from The Nightmare Before Christmas follows, and with the fun music and perfect balance of Christmas and Halloween, that’s not all too surprising.

Age also plays a part in the success of the villains. The Gen Zs love Flotsam and Jetsam, while Oogie Boogie is at the top of the list for the Millennials. I guess we can thank the timing of the movies and the live-action reboots for all of that.

One villain is clearly the winner. | Google Trends

The Darkness of the Stories of Disney Villains

When you turn to Reddit, there may be a few surprising villains mentioned. One of those is Count Frollo, who does admittedly have one of the best songs in the entire Disney franchise, but it’s the backstory that adds more to this character to make him memorable. There’s a darkness in his soul, and there’s an element of realism to the story, even when you look at the world today.

Some of the villains become villains for the worst reasons—imagine wanting to hurt a baby purely because you didn’t get an invite to a party. Isn’t that just a little bit petty? But there are others who have a motivation that we can believe and fear. Look at Lady Tremaine’s pure greed and wish for her daughters, because we all know there are stepmothers out there who will put their own before their stepchildren.

In the end, it’s the entertaining storytelling and voice acting that stand out. Then there are times when appearances at Disneyland and Disney World make the villains iconic.

