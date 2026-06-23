Quiz: Can You Name All 8 U.S. States That Start With 'N'? It's Harder Than You Think

Do you live in a state that starts with an "N"?

There’s an 8 out of 50 chance you reside in an “N” state. Spanning four time zones, these states encompass knee-high cornfields, picturesque coasts, busy cities, quiet countryside, and plenty of character. From beaches to deserts to farmland, the “N” states are integral to American culture and home to millions of residents, each with endless reasons to love their state. Can you name all eight U.S. states that start with an “N”? It might be harder than you think!

&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;TypeRush&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h2&amp;amp;amp;gt;Name All 8 U.S. States That Start With &amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;N&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h2&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;

How many “N” states did you guess correctly? The “New” and “North” states probably came to mind first, but what about the rest? Regardless of your score, share this quiz to challenge your friends and family, and check out more Mental Floss geography quizzes!

THE 'NEW' STATES

New York | FotografiaBasica/GettyImages

One of the best ways to remember the N states is to single out the “New” and “North” states, which account for six out of the eight. Let’s start with the “New” states.

New York is usually the first to enter our brains: the Empire State, home to the Big Apple and over 20 million residents (more than a few other “N” states combined). Directly below, New Jersey is known for its vibrant cities and idyllic East Coast beaches. Nearby, New Hampshire represents quintessential New England, with rolling hills, a tiny sliver of coastline, and some of the most stunning fall foliage in the country.

The last “New” state is far to the west: New Mexico. This Southwestern gem is celebrated for its Native American and Hispanic cultures, as well as its breathtaking landscapes, like White Sands and Carlsbad Caverns.

THE 'NORTH' STATES

USA states on map: North Carolina | ilbusca/GettyImages

There are two “North” states, each sitting above their southern counterparts on opposite sides of the country.

North Carolina is a favorite for vacationers heading to the Atlantic coast, with cities like Charlotte, Raleigh, and Wilmington exuding in Southern charm.

North Dakota, bordering Canada, is a Midwest treasure known for its vast farmland, diverse wildlife, and the jagged Badlands in its southwestern corner. Fewer than 780,000 people live in North Dakota, making it one of the five least-populated states in the country.

'N' STATES

USA states on map: Nevada | ilbusca/GettyImages

After you’ve listed all the “New” and “North” states, two blanks remain: Nebraska and Nevada. These final “N” states have very different landscapes and cultures.

Nebraska is defined by its farmland, so much so that it’s nicknamed the “Cornhusker State.” Beyond agriculture, it’s home to the cities of Lincoln and Omaha and boasts a rich pioneer history, with the Oregon Trail cutting through diagonally.

Nevada, by contrast, is mostly desert. Ghost towns are common, and it’s not unusual to spot a tumbleweed rolling across the road. The western border leads into California, while the east introduces you to Utah’s Great Salt Lake and Arizona’s red rock deserts. And, of course, there’s Las Vegas. This desert oasis, a world-famous entertainment destination, is home to the iconic Strip and, more recently, the Vegas Sphere.

Now that you know all the “N” states, you're eight states closer to being able to recall the Fifty Nifty United States!

More Geography Quizzes: