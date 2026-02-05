Quiz: Only Disney Experts Can Name the Movie From the Final Scene

You might know how most Disney movies start, especially those with the fairy tale narrations. What about how the movies end? Just how well do you remember the final scenes—not just the happy ending that many characters get? Well, we have a quiz for you, so you get to test your knowledge. Let’s see if you can get 10/10.

How did you do? This isn’t always that easy, especially as you realize that some movies end in very similar ways. Just think about how Moana and Pocahontas both include people sailing off in the distance. Don’t forget to share this quiz with your friends and then make it a movie night to watch the movies you got wrong.

The Importance of Movie and TV Endings

While movie and TV beginnings are important to hook you in, the way a movie ends is also integral to the story. After all, it needs to feel like the movie was worth watching, proving the emotional investment and the overall experience of watching.

At the same time, endings need to resolve important character arcs and stories. Critical questions need to be answered, and the development needs to be on track. We can always look at how disappointed people are in how movies and shows end to see why it’s so important—just ask Game of Thrones and Supernatural fans!

However, while movies need to offer closure, there are times when an ambiguous ending works. This allows for thought-provoking discussions afterward, which is a great way for friends and even strangers online to connect over the meanings they have taken. We can look at the want The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die to see just how an ambiguous ending is still just as positive among the audiences, because it allows us to hope for the ending we wanted for Uhtred.

The ending of a movie can often change our opinions of the entire movie. It’s easy to love the beginning and middle because there is all this hope for closure or explanation at the end. When a movie sticks the landing, it’s that moment of acceptance and praise. Even if it doesn’t quite end the way we expected, having an ending that makes sense and offers the answers to questions helps to create an overall positive experience.

When that ending doesn’t land, the whole movie is ruined. Just think about Signs, which had a wonderful buildup until the very end. Was the twist worth it when it brought up so many head-scratching questions afterward? Were there flaws in the entire movie simply because of that ending?

And so, movie endings can become memorable for the right and wrong reasons. Sticking the landing can be hard, but worth figuring out to create a positive overall experience.

