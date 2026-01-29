Quiz: Can You Identify These Disney Characters From Their First Lines?

You likely know plenty of first scenes from Disney movies. The films start with introductions to the worlds, or they have a classic fairy tale opener. They set the scene for things to come. What about the characters, though? Just how well do you know their first lines? We have a quiz to test your knowledge. Check it out below and see just how well you know your favorite Disney characters:

How did you do? If you scored 10/10, congratulations! Don’t forget to share it with your friends, and then you can go through a movie rewatch together.

More Disney Quizzes:

The Power of First Lines

The first line of a Disney movie (and any movie in fact) is essential. It helps to hook a viewer in, creating a sense of awe and inspiration. It’s a promise of the adventure that they’re about to take and the story that is about to be shared.

In some cases, we’ve had Disney movies open with an introduction to a world. For example, the first line of Sleeping Beauty is a narrator sharing how the story starts in a faraway land with a king and queen. We know that it’s all about a princess, setting up the celebration of that princess’s birth with a hint that something dark is coming.

“In a far away land, long ago, lived a king and his fair queen. Many years had they longed for a child and finally their wish was granted.” ‘Sleeping Beauty’

Cinderella does the same thing, setting up the world of a fairy tale. The movies help to bring us into the story that’s being told, making us feel like we’re watching a book play out for us.

That even continued with Moana, as Gramma Tala is the one who gets the honor of the first line. She tells us the story of the ocean and Mother Island emerging. We’re taken out of the fairy tales that we’ve come to know in the past, bringing a story of a different culture to set the tone of the story.

“In the beginning there was only ocean until the Mother Island emerged. Te Fiti. Her heart held the greatest power ever known.” ‘Moana’

With Toy Story, we got the world of make-believe. The story opens with Andy playing with his toys, getting a sense of how important they are in his life, and the fact that these toys know that they are toys. Once we do get into the real part of the story, there’s a focus on the toys getting ready for their big move, and with the discussion of finding a moving buddy, you just know that something is going to go wrong.

Brave also takes a slightly different approach, throwing us into the past first, as we get to see a young Merida running around with her mom chasing her. At first, this just looks like a bit of fun, but it’s the setting of a story that shows a mother and daughter who were once close, and there’s a wish to get back to it by the end.

“Where are you? Come out! Come out! Come on out! I'm coming to get you!” ‘Brave’

First lines are important, and the best ones will always be memorable.

Want to test your movie knowledge more? Don’t forget to check out the Mental Floss quiz page regularly for more fun trivia.

You May Also Like: