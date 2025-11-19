Quiz: Name the Holiday Movie by Its Soundtrack

As Buddy the Elf says, “The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.” And that proves true when our favorite holiday movies sweep us up into the Christmas magic with their songs. Even movies that only have scores playing in the background still set the festive mood, and we don’t have to wonder if it really is the most wonderful time of the year.

Now it’s time to put our memories to the test and see how well we know those Christmas movies by the songs featured in them. Think you're up for it? Take the quiz below to find out!

Were you able to remember all the Christmases you used to know through the songs? Or are you now itching to go listen to each soundtrack and watch each movie to refresh your memory? If you’re looking for more Christmas trivia, you can check out Mental Floss’s quiz section.

Music helps us better remember the stories we’re told, so if a film wants to become a Christmas classic, it needs a soundtrack of unforgettable tunes. Even if it’s been years since you’ve seen a Christmas movie, once a certain song begins to play, your mind will instantly recall the scene that song makes an appearance.

When Is Too Early for Christmas Music and Movies?

If you are desperate to watch your favorite Christmas movies or listen to Christmas music but are worried that it’s too soon, know that you're not alone. According to RadioTimes, 1 in 5 people watch Christmas movies all year long, but the majority of people still prefer to wait until December.

More Quizzes:

Add Mental Floss as a preferred news source!

Spotify weighed in on the Christmas music debate by showing when different countries start listening to Christmas music, and the answer was earlier than expected for many places.

From Spotify’s data, the U.S. and Canada begin streaming Christmas music around November 13, while European countries start a week or so later. Latin American countries seem to be the most reserved, only streaming Christmas music regularly on December 23 or 24. But the earliest country of them all is the Philippines. They switch to Christmas songs beginning in early October!

Christmas celebration at Disney Parks | Handout/GettyImages

So, if you wish to watch Christmas movies or sing carols before Thanksgiving, you’re actually in good company. Don’t listen to the Scrooges who say you have to wait.

Interested in learning more about the holidays that make this time of year so special? Then you’ll want to read the articles in our holiday section!