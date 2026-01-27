Quiz: Only ‘90s Kids Can Name All 10 of These Iconic Family Films

When it comes to family movies of the ‘90s, one actor stands out: the late and great Robin Williams. However, there were many other great family movies from the decade, including The Parent Trap and Hocus Pocus. Just how well do you remember them? Test your knowledge with our quiz.

Favorite Family Movies of the ‘90s By State

There are a few genres that hit the “most popular” list across the states regarding '90s family movies. Frontier Bundles (via Heartland Weekend) took a look at the highest-earning movies from the decade by state, and it may not be too surprising to hear that The Lion King became a clear favorite. This is still one of the biggest and most popular Disney movies.

In fact, not only did The Lion King win eight states for the highest-grossing movie of the decade, it remains one of the highest-grossing movies of all time. There’s a reason there have been sequels, remakes, and more!

When you look at the map, you’ll see that there are a couple of Robin Williams movies that quickly became top-grossing movies. Mrs. Doubtfire and Aladdin are both on the list. However, Home Alone is another of the family favorites, along with Men in Black, Forrest Gump, Jurassic Park, and Beauty and the Beast.

The Favorites That Can’t Be Forgotten

There are some former favorites from the decade that aren’t as popular anymore. They run the risk of being forgotten if we’re not careful. One of those is Babe from 1995.

I once heard that you can tell if someone is a Millennial or a Gen Zer by the way they end “That’ll do…” Is it “Pig” or “Donkey?” If you’ve watched Babe growing up, you know that you’re thinking of Babe rather than Donkey from Shrek!

Another favorite from the past that is at risk of being forgotten now is Free Willy. Didn’t we all have this on over and over again (and then really want to help the orcas)? The 1993 movie is one of those that some kids today may not have even realized came out, and it’s time to put it on again!

