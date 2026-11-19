The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is one of the must-watch events of the year. You’ve seen many of the balloons over the last few years, or maybe even decades, but how well can you remember them? We’re putting that knowledge to the test with this latest quiz. Can you name the balloon based on the description?
Did you get all eight correct? If you did, then we’re mightily impressed, and we definitely need you on our team the next time we do trivia night. Now it’s time to get ready for next week’s parade to see how many oldies and favorites show up, and what new additions are arriving for 2026.
Unforgettable Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloons
Every November, millions of viewers will tune in to watch the towering, helium-filled icons drift down the streets of Manhattan. From the 1920s, these giant character balloons replaced the live zoo animals used in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and now, everyone watches to see what’s coming up next.
Of course, Snoopy is one of the firm favorites. The beloved Peanuts beagle holds the record for the most appearances throughout the history of the parade, floating around 40 times, with different designs and poses. It all started for him in 1968, when he donned his World War I Flying Ace suit, but we’ve also seen him as an ice skater, astronaut, and beagle scout.
Another favorite who has put on different costumes is Mickey Mouse, with Walt Disney helping to design the first-ever balloon in 1934. He has become a favorite for children and adults alike, as he has taken on different iterations over the years.
The first ever balloon, though, was Felix the Cat. He wasn’t even a helium-filled balloon during his first appearance! Filled with regular air, he had to be placed on staffs that the parade walkers could hold up. While he did take some time out of the parades for a while, he has been back the last few years.
Of course, there have been various modern elements added throughout the years. As video games, comic books, and movies have become popular, various designs have made their way down Manhattan’s streets. Superman and Spider-Man are two that many look forward to seeing, while Kermit the Frog and Big Bird are favorites for younger children. In recent years, we’ve seen Pikachu, Sonic the Hedgehog, and most recently Mario, showing just how quickly interests can change.
If you love to test your knowledge on all things pop culture, make sure you bookmark the Mental Floss quiz page to keep coming back.