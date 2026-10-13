Quiz: How Quickly Can You Name the Stephen King Character From One Clue?

When it comes to prolific horror authors, there will always be one to stand out. Stephen King is considered the King of Horror, and he’s brought some world-defying characters to life. Just how well can you remember them? We’re going to give you one clue from his books, and we want to see if you can match it to the character name.

&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;Unleashes catastrophic destruction on her prom night after a cruel prank involving pig’s blood.&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Christine&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Carrie White&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Holly Gibney&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Charlie McGee&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;Known for his brave pet &amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;billy-bumbler&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; named Oy.&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Jack Torrance&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Dick Hallorann&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Jake Chambers&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Paul Sheldon&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;Realizes that local monthly murders are being committed by a werewolf disguised as the town priest.&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Marty Coslaw&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Leland Gaunt&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Danny Torrance&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;John Coffey&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;Fights off extradimensional tentacled monsters while trying to keep the peace against religious fanaticism inside the store.&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Percy Wetmore&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;David Drayton&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Bill Hodges&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Jake Epping&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;Intentionally sabotages an execution by omitting a wet sponge, causing a horrifying execution.&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Brutus &amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Brutal&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; Howell&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Paul Edgecomb&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Dean Stanton&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Percy Wetmore&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;Introduces his neighbor to the ancient burial ground that brings dead things back to life.&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Louis Creed&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Jud Crandall&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Bill Denbrough&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Bill Hodges&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;Traps a mother and her young son inside a stalled Ford Pinto during a heatwave.&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Cujo&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Church&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;The Cat from Hell&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;The Alligator&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;Famously uses a sledgehammer to “hobble” her captive after he tried to escape.&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Christine&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Trisha McFarland&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Annie Wilkes&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Mrs. Carmody&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;

Did you get all eight correct? If you did, you are a true King fan. Why not share the quiz with your friends to see how well they remember his characters? Don’t worry if you got a few wrong. That’s the perfect reason for a re-read, right?

The Most Terrifying Villains in the Stephen King Universe

While there are plenty of heroes throughout his books, King’s universe is also made up of some of the most terrifying villains ever known to man. There’s a reason people are afraid of clowns!

One villain that is often overlooked at first is Leland Gaunt in Needful Things. There are a few other villains like him in other novels, such as Kurt Barlow in Salem’s Lot, but the main focus is Gaunt, who offers people their heart’s desires in exchange for what seems to be a minor favor. Of course, those minor favors are twisted, bringing chaotic violence that reshapes a town.

There’s a psychological impact on characters like Gaunt and Barlow. They bring up the topic of moral corruption, exposing a society’s moral guardrails and just how fragile they really are.

Speaking of exposing society’s moral guardrails, Randall Flagg comes in fourth. You’ll know him from The Stand, but he’s also in The Dark Tower series, and he’s just as terrifying. This is a man who feeds on the darkness of people. He’s King’s ultimate embodiment of pure, charismatic evil, corrupting free will and creating tyranny that people don’t even realize is happening around them.

He thrives on social collapse and political chaos. He isn’t a monster sitting in the dark, but a creature that convinces normal people to do bad things.

Be careful when it comes to “biggest fans.” Annie Wilkes from Misery proved that, when she “rescues” her favorite author from a car crash only to bring a nightmare of imprisonment. The fear in this woman is that she’s a completely normal person. There are no supernatural elements to her tale, showing the real darkness of people.

There’s also Jack Torrance from The Shining, and while he becomes affected by supernatural events, there is something purely natural about it. He succumbs to the darkness inside him, and it leads to him struggling to do the right thing by his family. Yes, the ghosts of the Overlook Hotel feed into his isolation, but the fear of his brutal descent is something that could affect all of us.

Finally, the most terrifying villain is Pennywise from IT. Pennywise initially seems to be a monster hiding in the sewers, but it’s soon clear that he’s more than that. He’s a supernatural force that feeds on fear and can transform into any other entity. Who better to scare than children? Childhood nightmares are twisted and wild, and Pennywise has gone on to create a world filled with coulrophobia.

If you love to test your memory, make sure you bookmark the Mental Floss quiz page for more challenges.