Quiz: How Quickly Can You Name These Disney Movies From the ‘50s?

When thinking back to all of the most classic Disney movies, you likely would name titles throughout the decades. There are groundbreaking movies such as 1937’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, which is Disney’s first animated feature film, and you’d probably think of 1991’s Beauty and the Beast, which made history with its award nominations. But what about the 1950s? Test your knowledge on films released in that decade with our quiz below:

Were you able to get a perfect score? If so, you can definitely call yourself a Disney expert. Titles like 1959’s Sleeping Beauty and 1950’s Cinderella might’ve been easy to identify, but what about the live-action movies of the 1950s that aren’t as popular? Did you also grow up crying to 1957’s Old Yeller, or was that just me?

More Disney Quizzes:

Disney in the 1950s

Like most decades of Disney, the 1950s were a defining time in which the company saw great change and moments that would become iconic. After Snow White’s introduction in the 1930s, Disney began putting more of a focus on fairy tales and princesses in the ‘50s, debuting Cinderella and Aurora. It wouldn’t be until the 1980s that we’d meet another Disney princess, surprisingly.

Disney’s Buena Vista Film Distribution Company Inc. launched in 1953, and along with classic princess stories, it also gave us unforgettable animated films like Lady and the Tramp and Peter Pan, along with live-action titles such as 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, Johnny Tremain, and The Shaggy Dog. Buena Vista was officially retired in 2007.

In addition to Disney movies, the company also marked a significant time for Disney Parks in the 1950s, opening up Disneyland in California in 1955. It wasn’t until 1971 that Walt Disney World in Florida opened its doors.

Through the Decades

Of course, Disney continued to evolve past the 1950s, releasing more live-action movies in the 1960s and then entering its “dark age” in the 1970s. The 1980s brought about the production label Touchstone Pictures, which targeted older audiences, leading to the “Disney renaissance” in the 1990s.

Though the ‘50s might not be the most memorable of the decades, it undoubtedly changed the House of the Mouse forever—and gave us incredible films we still treasure today.

Imagine Disney without Peter Pan or Cinderella. It just wouldn’t be the same.

You May Also Like: