Quiz: Prove You’re a True Disney Fan by Naming These Lesser-Known Villains

If you were asked to name Disney villains, your mind would probably jump to the most popular ones, like Maleficent, Scar, and Ursula. But there are many more villains that deserve their time in the limelight when it comes to evil deeds and nefarious intent. If you think you can identify even the most obscure Disney villains, take the quiz below:

Did you get them all correct? If so, I echo Jafar in saying, “I love the way your foul little mind works.” It’s not easy remembering all of the dastardly schemes and matching them to the minds that dreamt them up. If you think you can handle even more Disney trivia, check out our quiz section.

More Disney Quizzes:

From bumbling but lovable wannabe villains to truly devious masterminds, Disney has the perfect antagonist for each of their heroes. The more obscure villains are no less worthy of their title than the main ones because, without them, there would be no character or plot development. The movies wouldn’t exist without the villains to drive the conflict. So, let’s show these lesser-known villains some recognition.

Ranking Disney Villains

There have been many attempts by fans to figure out which of all the Disney villains is the most evil. It can be difficult when the qualifications for being evil are relative, but people will still debate that their favorite villain beats out the rest. A common criterion used to rank Disney villains’ evilness is the number of murders they committed.

If you judge the most evil as equal to the most murders, then Scar from The Lion King seems, at first, to arrive at the top. He’s one of the only major villains who actually kills another character. Most of the other villains only make attempts that are thwarted. That ranking, however, forgets about quite a few of the lesser-known villains, who are able to go through with their murderous intentions.

Who Is the Most Evil of Them All?

While Variety ranks Sleeping Beauty's Maleficent as the most evil, and ScreenRant has Fantasia’s Chernabog at the top of their list, they don’t fit the criteria of most murders. In terms of dark magic, curses, and the torment they bring, Maleficent and Chernabog could definitely be among Disney’s biggest evildoers. But there are two others who rank higher on the number of kills and the torment they cause.

Shan Yu and the Mongol army invade China, killing not only the soldiers who come to stop them, but whole villages of civilians as well. As the villain of Mulan, he terrorized an entire nation. The fear Shan Yu creates in the hearts of all of China, plus his cruel disregard for innocent life, ranks him high on the list of the most evil.

The title most twisted and vile Disney villain, though, has to go to Judge Claude Frollo from The Hunchback of Notre Dame. In his first scene, he kills Quasimodo’s mother and almost drowns Quasimodo as an infant.

Later, it is implied that he tortures prisoners. Frollo tries to wipe out the entire Romani population of Paris, and is willing to let the city burn to ash in his lustful obsession with Esmerelda. Genocide, homicide, psychological manipulation, and sexual deviance rank Frollo as the number one most evil villain in all of Disney.

You May Also Like: