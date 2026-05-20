Quiz: Can You Name the World’s Top Coffee-Producing Countries in Under 5 Minutes?

Words cannot possibly espresso the importance of coffee-producing countries to the world. They fuel our morning meetings, spark our necessary caffeine fixes, and keep the globe turning; one bean and one brew at a time.

These countries aren't just famous for their production; they're the origin of some of the most flavorful coffee you'll ever taste. If you check the bag of beans in your kitchen or ask your local barista about the source, odds are you'll hear one of these countries' names. You drink their coffee, but can you name the world's top coffee-producing countries in under five minutes? Time to spill the beans!

How'd you do? Some countries are easy to name, while others are brew-tal, maybe even a latte tougher than you expected. No matter your score, pass this quiz on to your friends and don't let them roast you!

INSIDE EARTH'S 'BEAN BELT'

Cup of coffee on a map with Brazil made of coffee beans. | MilenaKatzer/GettyImages

Coffee’s global story begins in a narrow tropical band that circles the planet. Farmers and coffee experts affectionately call this region the “Bean Belt,” a stretch near the Equator where conditions are specifically suited to growing coffee trees. These plants are famously picky, requiring steady rainfall, warm temperatures, fertile soil, and shelter from extreme heat or cold.

Because of these demands, successful coffee cultivation is concentrated in parts of Central and South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. While coffee is sipped almost everywhere, it can only be grown in select environments.

GEOGRAPHY YOU CAN TASTE

Coffee infographic | Olga_Mallari/GettyImages

Each region inside the Bean Belt produces beans with distinct characteristics. Elevation, rainfall, soil, and processing methods all play a role in flavor. Central American coffees are often beloved for their balanced sweetness and bright acidity, while many African coffees brew floral or fruit-like notes.

Beans grown in Indonesia are typically described as heavier and earthier. Brazilian coffee, produced on sprawling farms, is usually smoother and less acidic than beans from mountainous regions. These differences help explain why coffee enthusiasts can pinpoint a bean's origin just by taste. A true skill!

ETHIOPIA, YEMEN, AND COFFEE'S EARLY JOURNEY

African man collecting coffee cherries, East Africa | Bartosz Hadyniak/GettyImages

Ethiopia holds a special place in coffee history, as wild coffee plants still grow naturally there. The country is widely credited with the earliest discovery of coffee’s energizing effects, otherwise known as our dear friend, caffeine.

From East Africa, coffee made its way across the Red Sea to Yemen, where cultivation and trade were launched. Yemen became one of the first hubs of coffee production, helping transform it from a regional treasure to a worldwide commodity.

MOUNTAINS, VOLCANOES, AND MASSIVE FARMS

Coffee from Hawaii | imagean/GettyImages

As coffee cultivation spread, countries adapted their methods to local geography. In Colombia, steep mountain slopes shaped the growth of small hillside farms. Hawaii’s volcanic soil and tropical climate created ideal conditions (despite limited land).

Vietnam later emerged as a major producer by ramping up robusta coffee cultivation, eventually becoming one of the world’s leading exporters. Across the Bean Belt, local climate and landscape continue to fill every cup.

ONE BEAN, MANY STORIES

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Today, coffee is more than a morning routine or a mid-day pick-me-up. Its story reflects centuries of agriculture, trade, and cultural exchange across the Bean Belt. Every cup connects us to a unique environment, shaped by geography and the traditions of the region where the beans are grown.

So, the next time you take a sip of your coffee, think about the Bean Belt, and all the unique environments, careful cultivation, and dedicated labor that turned a coffee cherry into the drink in your hand!