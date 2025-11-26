Quiz: Prove Your ‘Stranger Things’ Knowledge Ahead of Season 5

In 24 hours, Netflix’s sci-fi phenomenon Stranger Things will return for its fifth and final season. After over three years of waiting since the fourth season came out, it’s easy to understand how desperate fans are to find out what happens next. The Season 4 finale ended on an exciting note, leaving us with so many questions. Before Season 5 begins on Wednesday, November 26, test your knowledge on the show so far with our trivia quiz:

Were you able to score a 10/10? If you’re a true Stranger Things superfan, we’re sure the quiz was a breeze. But if not, you might want to marathon a few episodes—at least from Season 4—to catch up before tuning in for the new season. Since it’s been so long since we last saw the characters of Hawkins, we don’t blame you for forgetting. But if you’re still catching up by the time the fifth season starts, we’d recommend staying off social media. That’ll be a major spoiler zone.

Catch Up on Stranger Things Before Season 5

But if you don’t have time to rewatch episodes—Season 5 premieres on Wednesday night at 8:00 p.m. ET, after all—that’s no sweat. There are many very thorough recap videos of the seasons so far, like this one from IGN you can watch below. In just about 18 minutes, you’ll remember all the key moments, from Eleven’s arrival to Vecna’s reveal.

The Season 4 finale saw the main players finally reunite after spending episodes apart, including Hopper’s return from Russia and Eleven, Mike, Will, and Jonathan back from Lenora Hills. As for the crew still in Hawkins, taking Vecna down proved to be more difficult than they could have ever imagined, and sadly, Max ended up in a coma after succumbing to Vecna’s curse.

Questions We Have for Season 5

Max’s fate is one of the many questions we have going into Stranger Things 5. While playing her favorite song, Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill,” kept her safe throughout most of the fourth season, it doesn’t seem to be working any longer. But that doesn’t mean her friends—particularly Lucas—will be giving up on her.

Also in Season 5, we need to learn more about Vecna/Henry/One’s plans. We learned how he became Vecna in the fourth season, but we still have questions about his motivations. Plus, we have questions going all the way back to the first season. Why did Vecna take Will, and what happened to him in the Upside Down? Well, we actually have some details on that second question, thanks to the first five minutes of Stranger Things 5, which were previously released:

Even with this incredibly creepy scene, there’s still a lot we don’t know about the Upside Down. Prepare to get some answers—at least some—when Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1 premieres on Netflix on Wednesday, November 26. Volume 2 will come out on December 25, followed by the series finale on December 31.