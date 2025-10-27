Quiz: Which Real-Life People Inspired These Horror Characters?

It’s no secret that some of the most iconic characters in books, movies, and TV are inspired by real-life figures. And when it comes to fictional villains, there’s, unfortunately, a long list of historical people to pull from. With Netflix’s recent release of Monster: The Ed Gein Story, you might’ve realized the titular figure actually inspired several characters we’re very familiar with.

In time for Halloween, test your knowledge on the real-life inspiration behind these characters with the quiz below.

Some of the most recognizable figures in horror—Hannibal Lecter and Leatherface, to name a couple—are, indeed, inspired by or based on real-life serial killers. All the way back to Bram Stoker’s 1897 classic Dracula to more contemporary titles like American Horror Story, when coming up with villainous characters, it's nearly impossible to ignore what’s happening in real life.

Inspiration From and Connections to Real-life Serial Killers

Another iconic horror villain inspired by a real-life figure, who’s remained relevant since their debut in Wes Craven’s 1996 movie Scream, is Ghostface. According to A&E, the film’s screenwriter, Kevin Williamson, found inspiration in a 1994 episode of the ABC News documentary series Turning Point, which focused on Danny Rolling, a.k.a. the “Gainesville Ripper.”

And when it comes to Jonathan Demme’s 1991 Academy Award-winning The Silence of the Lambs, one villain was actually an amalgamation of multiple serial killers. Yep, of course, we’re talking about the memorable Buffalo Bill.

Beyond confirmed inspiration, there’s also a long list of additional characters who have obvious connections to real-life murderers.

It’s been heavily believed—and even reported—that the villain of Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho, for example, one of the most iconic horror characters of all time, was inspired by Ed Gein. The 1960 film, featuring motel owner Norman Bates, was adapted from the 1959 book of the same name by Robert Bloch. And though Bloch denied taking inspiration from the “Butcher of Plainfield,” he did agree there are similarities between the two.

Anthony Perkins as Norman Bates in ‘Psycho.’ | United Archives/GettyImages

“I’d discovered how closely the imaginary character I’d created resembled the real Ed Gein both in overt act and apparent motivation,” Bloch had shared, as reported by Galaxy Press.

Looking for more horror movies and shows inspired by true events? We recommend checking out classics such as The Amityville Horror, A Nightmare on Elm Street, The Birds, and Poltergeist this Halloween.