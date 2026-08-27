Daily Trivia for August 27, 2026: Be Honest, How Many of These Do You Know?

Happy Thursday! As you begin your day and look ahead to your weekend, you might be searching for some quick trivia to warm up your brain. It’s never a bad idea to put your mind to the test on a variety of different topics, and that’s where we come in. Looking back at this day in history, August 27 marked a significant one. From the birth date of fashion icon Tom Ford to the anniversary of the Krakatoa explosion, many impactful events took place on this day in past years. But how well do you know this history?

Mental Floss kicked off our Trivia of the Day series, where we present 25 questions to put our readers’ knowledge to the test. We’ll start with August 27 questions to see how well you know your “this day in history” trivia, move on to general August questions, and finish off with totally random questions. This way, we’ll challenge different parts of your brain. Ready to play? We provide a handy answer key at the bottom of the page for easy access to check your answers.

August 27 Questions

Julie Andrews in ‘Mary Poppins’ | Bettmann/GettyImages

Think you know what’s happened in history on August 27? This starting section might be tricker than you think! Good luck!

1. Which massive volcano produced one of the most powerful eruptions in recorded history on August 27, 1883?

2. Which major Revolutionary War battle ended in a British victory over George Washington’s forces on August 27, 1776?

3. Which future U.S. president was born near Stonewall, Texas, on August 27, 1908?

4. Which beloved Disney musical starring Julie Andrews was released in the United States on August 27, 1964?

5. Which manager credited with helping turn the Beatles into global superstars died on August 27, 1967?

6. Which member of the British royal family was killed by an IRA bomb aboard his fishing boat on August 27, 1979?

7. Which former Soviet republic declared its independence on August 27, 1991?

8. Which American fashion designer and filmmaker behind A Single Man was born on August 27, 1961?

9. Which German pop singer who collaborated with Sam Smith on the No. 1 hit “Unholy” was born on August 27, 1992?

10. Which tennis player was barred from competing in the women's U.S. Open on August 27, 1976, before successfully challenging the policy in court?

General August Questions

Martin Luther King Jr. delivering “I Have A Dream” | Hulton Archive/GettyImages

How’d you do with those August 27 questions? If they were too specific for you, we understand. Let’s decrease the difficulty level and move on to general August questions that will test your knowledge on things that have happened in history this month (plus one about the month’s name).

11. Before it was renamed for a Roman emperor, what was August called on the ancient Roman calendar?

12. Which Disney classic about a young deer was released in August 1942?

13. Which American baseball legend known as the “Sultan of Swat” died in August 1948?

14. Which iconic Hollywood star was found dead at her Los Angeles home in August 1962?

15. Which U.S. president signed the Social Security Act into law in August 1935?

16. Which massive August 1963 demonstration featured Martin Luther King Jr.'s “I Have a Dream” speech?

17. Which American writer born in August 1819 penned the famous opening “Call me Ishmael”?

18. Which future president was born in Texas in August 1908 and later introduced his ambitious “Great Society” domestic agenda?

19. Which U.S. state became the 24th admitted to the Union on August 10, 1821?

20. Which iconic 1963 heist in England saw thieves steal millions from a Royal Mail train in August?

General Knowledge Questions

Zagreb, Croatia | Dreamer4787/GettyImages

Still with us? Great! We’re closing out today’s trivia with five general knowledge questions to finish on a high note. If you’re a trivia pro, there’s no doubt you’ll get all of these correct!

21. What is the only continent located in all four hemispheres?

22. Which animal has fingerprints so similar to humans that they can be difficult to distinguish?

23. What is the capital city of Croatia?

24. Which novel introduced the fictional chocolatier Willy Wonka?

25. What musical term means to gradually get louder?

Answer Key

Find the answers to all 25 questions below.

1. Krakatoa (or Krakatau).

2. The Battle of Brooklyn (or Battle of Long Island or Battle of Brooklyn Heights).

3. Lyndon B. Johnson.

4. Mary Poppins.

5. Brian Epstein.

6. Lord Louis Mountbatten.

7. Moldova.

8. Tom Ford.

9. Kim Petras.

10. Renée Richards.

11. Sextilis.

12. Bambi.

13. Babe Ruth.

14. Marilyn Monroe.

15. Franklin D. Roosevelt.

16. The March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.

17. Herman Melville.

18. Lyndon B. Johnson.

19. Missouri.

20. The Great Train Robbery.

21. Africa.

22. Koala.

23. Zagreb.

24. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

25. Crescendo.