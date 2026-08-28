Daily Trivia for August 28, 2026: Your Random Knowledge Finally Has a Purpose

We’re just days away from the start of a new month, and it’s almost the weekend. Fridays are typically a bit slower, as can be the end of the month as we look to complete all of our remaining work tasks and social obligations, but there’s never a bad time for some trivia. Maybe you’re easing into your day, or maybe you’re extra hyped up for the weekend. In any case, let’s get that mind working a bit.

Want to test your knowledge on various subjects, starting with “today in history”? We kicked off our Trivia of the Day series at Mental Floss, putting our readers’ trivia expertise to the test. Looking back in history, August 28 marked the birth dates of many influential figures, from Johann Wolfgang von Goethe to Jack Black. The March on Washington also took place on August 28, a historic event that changed the Civil Rights Movement forever.

Ready to give your brain a little exercise? Follow along with our 25 questions below, and scroll down to the end of the page for the answer key to check your answers. Happy Friday, readers!

August 28 Questions

Britney Spears, Madonna, and Christina Aguilera at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards | Christopher Polk/GettyImages

How well do you know August 28 in history? These 25 questions might be the hardest of the bunch, but let’s start off with a real mental workout.

1. Which civil rights leader delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech on August 28, 1963?

2. Which U.S. senator launched a record-breaking filibuster against civil rights legislation on August 28, 1957?

3. Which German writer, poet, and philosopher who wrote Faust was born on August 28, 1749?

4. Which American pharmacist introduced a carbonated beverage that would become Pepsi-Cola on August 28, 1898?

5. Which teenager was brutally murdered in Mississippi on August 28, 1955, helping galvanize the Civil Rights Movement?

6. Which automotive company was founded by Kiichiro Toyoda on August 28, 1937?

7. Which Democratic presidential nominee delivered a historic acceptance speech at the party's convention on August 28, 2008?

8. Which actor known for playing Detective Kenneth “Hutch” Hutchinson on Starsky & Hutch was born August 28, 1943?

9. Which three pop stars kissed on stage in a now-iconic pop culture moment on August 28, 2003?

10. Which royal couple formally divorced on August 28, 1996?

August Questions

Jackson Pollock | Tony Vaccaro/GettyImages

How’d you do with those August 28 questions? Some were definitely a tougher than others. We’re moving on to general August questions now to test your knowledge of the month’s history before September begins.

11. Which famous poem by Francis Scott Key, born August 1, 1779, became the U.S. national anthem in 1931, decades after he died?

12. Which department store founder whose company became famous for its Thanksgiving Day Parade was born on August 30, 1822?

13. Which American newspaper publisher whose name became synonymous with “yellow journalism” died on August 14, 1951?

14. Which influential American painter famous for drip painting died in a car crash on August 11, 1956?

15. Which former U.S. president named August 19 National Aviation Day?

16. Which period stemming from old Irish legend about cats and witches begins on August 17?

17. Which devastating hurricane hit Texas in August 2017?

18. Which quirky vegetable-related national day takes place on August 8?

19. Which award-winning Damien Chazelle musical premiered at the Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2016?

20. Which actor, who won Oscars for his roles in The Godfather Part II and Raging Bull, was born on August 17, 1943?

General Knowledge Questions

Buenos Aires, Argentina | Jeremy Poland/GettyImages

And finally, the final five questions are totally random, general knowledge questions so we can end our latest entry in the Trivia of the Day series on a high note. You got this!

21. What is the capital of Argentina?

22. How many strings does a standard violin have?

23. What is the study of fungi called?

24. What is the largest moon of Saturn?

25. Which language has the most native speakers in the world?

Answer Key

Find the answers to all 25 questions below.

1. Martin Luther King Jr.

2. Strom Thurmond.

3. Johann Wolfgang von Goethe.

4. Caleb Bradham.

5. Emmett Till.

6. Toyota Motor Corporation.

7. Barack Obama.

8. David Soul.

9. Madonna, Britney Spears, and Christina Aguilera.

10. Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

11. “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

12. Rowland Hussey Macy.

13. William Randolph Hearst.

14. Jackson Pollock.

15. Franklin Delano Roosevelt

16. Cat Nights.

17. Hurricane Harvey.

18. National Sneak Some Zucchini Onto Your Neighbor’s Porch Day.

19. La La Land.

20. Robert De Niro.

21. Buenos Aires.

22. Four.

23. Mycology.

24. Titan.

25. Mandarin Chinese.