Quiz: What's Your Angel Number?

Conceptualized in the late '90s by New Age writer Doreen Virtue, angel numbers typically consist of repeating figures that are said to signify that the universe—or angels, or spiritual guides—are trying to communicate with you.

But which angel number is calling out to you today, and what does it mean? Take the quiz below to find out. Try not to think too hard about your answers! Instead, let your intuition be your guide.

The Roots of Angel Numbers: Numerology

Numbers floating on black background | Dzhulbee / Shutterstock

People have been ascribing significance to numbers for a very long time. From the Chaldeans of Mesopotamia, who may have been developing forms of numerology as early as the 9th century BCE, to ancient cultures of China and India, humans have always connected numbers to specific, often sacred meanings.

Numerology crystallized in ancient Greece, where the philosopher Pythagoras is believed to have codified a school of thought that assigned mystical qualities to certain numbers.

Revelations from the Pythagorean school of thought helped develop the idea that the universe had a mathematical order to it, which laid the foundation for Isaac Newton’s law of gravity, among other revelations.

Today, the idea that numbers may have some kind of mystical significance has been experiencing a resurgence in the form of the concept of angel numbers. Virtue herself has since renounced angel numbers and converted to Christianity.

But the system she popularized has become a phenomenon, inspiring countless people to ascribe significance to seeing repeated numbers on buildings, receipts, and other everyday objects and items.

What Are Angel Numbers?

Angel wings against pink cloudy sky | Nikki Zalewski / Shutterstock

According to Virtue, angel numbers are signs that the angels are trying to communicate with you by showing you the same number repeatedly. In her book Healing With the Angels, Virtue claimed to have consulted with her angel guides in order to divine the meaning of different numbers. Since then, many people have expanded on her ideas, offering different interpretations of what different number sequences might mean.

In general, most people who believe in angel numbers seem to agree that these numbers are good signs. They are typically said to indicate that the angels are reaching out and wanting to help you reach your dreams and live in alignment with your highest possible purpose.

While there’s no scientific proof that seeing these sequences is anything other than a coincidence, it’s also true that humans have always sought out evidence of divine support by assigning meaning to various signs and symbols.

The world is infinitely more complex than we can know, after all—and every once in a while, it is nice to feel as if something greater than us is watching over us and sending us signals through the microwave.

One final reminder: be sure to take the results of this quiz with a grain of salt! This quiz wasn’t created by angels, after all—just a mortal human. Your result might just be a reminder to keep an eye out for the angel number you receive, or pay a little more attention to the truths you already know deep within.

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