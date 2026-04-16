Quiz: Which 'Harry Potter' Character Are You?

You're a wizard, Harry!

Ok. Maybe you’re not Harry Potter, but perhaps you’re a courageous Gryffindor friend, a wise Hogwarts mentor, or a crafty Slytherin rival. Each Harry Potter character shapes the story with their distinct perspective and approach to challenges. Which character’s personality traits best match your own?

If you think happiness can be found, even in the darkest of times, you could be Albus Dumbledore. If you feel the need to correct someone on how to cast the spell, "Wingardium Levi-o-sa (not Levio-sa)," then you are likely Hermione Granger. Take this quiz to discover which Harry Potter character you are!

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h2&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Personalities&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h2&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt; Severus Snape &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt; Harry Potter &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt; Rubeus Hagrid &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt; Moaning Myrtle &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt; Cedric Diggory &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt; Ron Weasley &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt; Hermione Granger &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt; Draco Malfoy &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt; Albus Dumbledore &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt; Lord Voldemort &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

Which Harry Potter character best matches your personality? Are you more like the warm-hearted Rubeus Hagrid or the devious Draco Malfoy? No matter the result, every character adds their own magic to the plot, making the Wizarding World truly special. Share this quiz with your friends to find out which character they’re most similar to!

THE PERSONALITIES BEHIND THE MAGIC

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is built by its characters as much as it is by its spells. Harry doesn't seek greatness, yet repeatedly chooses to be heroic when it matters most. Hermione Granger, by contrast, is fiercely intellectual and driven, valuing knowledge as both her shield and her sword. Ron Weasley brings warmth and loyalty, constantly grounding the trio with humor even when he's afraid and uncertain.

Beyond these main figures, Draco Malfoy illustrates the overlap of pride and insecurity, while Severus Snape embodies the complex marrying of love and bitterness. Together, these personalities reveal a deeper truth about humanity, even though there's not a muggle among them.

WHAT THE SORTING HAT SAYS ABOUT CHARACTER

More than a mystical object, the Sorting Hat reveals one's inner nature. Each House at Hogwarts stands for a distinct set of values. Gryffindor prioritizes bravery, Ravenclaw values intellect, Hufflepuff honors loyalty, and Slytherin celebrates ambition. Though the hat does not simply assign based on surface traits, it takes note of the choices you make.

For example, Harry's placement in Gryffindor reflects not only his courage but his choice to distance himself from dark ambitions. Hermione's brilliance aligns with Ravenclaw, yet her daring heart places her in Gryffindor. This implies that personality is adaptable and shaped by decision. The hat points to potential, but its the individual who defines what the potential becomes.

In other words, if the result you got from this quiz wasn’t what you desired, remember that you have the power to shape your own path and grow into the qualities you admire most.

J.K. ROWLING AND THE 'HARRY POTTER' SERIES

J.K. Rowling started writing the Harry Potter series in Edinburgh, Scotland, frequenting local cafés throughout the '90s. She was in her early thirties when the first book was published, after beginning the story years prior on a train journey.

The beloved fantasy series unfolded across seven books published between 1997 and 2007, starting with Philosopher's Stone and concluding with Deathly Hallows. Today, it's one of the best-selling book series of all time. The film adaptations spanned from 2001 to 2011. Again, one of the highest-grossing film franchises in history.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (1997) (Also Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone)

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (1998)

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (1999)

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2000)

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2003)

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2005)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows (2007)

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (2001)

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002)

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007)

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 (2010)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (2011)

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