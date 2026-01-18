Quiz: Which Popular Movies Were Based on Famous Novels?

Mark Twain once said, "There is no such thing as an original idea," and filmmaker Jim Jarmusch echoed that sentiment with, "Nothing is original. Steal from anywhere that resonates with inspiration or fuels your imagination." Art and media don't exist in a vacuum. Ideas are born from others' work, and that can be seen especially in films.

Many films are based on novels. Not always just direct adaptations, but films often take the plot and themes of a famous novel and use them in a new medium. In fact, some of your favorite films might be based on novels, and you didn't even know. If you feel slightly offended by someone questioning your knowledge of films that were created from novels, then you should try the quiz below and prove us wrong!

Did you get 10/10? You're either a well-read film lover or you just love knowing behind-the-scenes facts about movies.

Films Based On Shakespeare

One of the most prolific writers has had his works modernized and made into films many times over. William Shakespeare's plays have proven to be great inspiration for films, and surprisingly, teen movies have been a popular genre to come from the works of the Bard.

It might seem strange if you think of Shakespeare's plays as highbrow art, but if you understand his audacious humor and wit, teen drama fits perfectly with his work.

"West Side Story" Film Still | Donaldson Collection/GettyImages

West Side Story is a famous tale of two gangs in 1950s New York, and the couple that find love despite being on opposite sides of the gang war. This musical, written by Arthur Laurents, was directly based on Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet and adapted for film in 1961. Thankfully, the movie does have slightly fewer deaths than the original play.

More recent retellings of Shakespeare tales include 10 Things I Hate About You (1999), She's the Man (2006), and John Tucker Must Die (2006). See what I said about teen movies being a popular genre to take Shakespeare works for their own? His plays just seem most relatable when put in the context of teenage angst and emotions.

Teen Romantic Comedies Love Shakespeare

10 Things I Hate About You is based on Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew, where Patrick (Heath Ledger) is paid to date Kat (Julia Stiles) so that her younger, more popular sister, Bianca (Larisa Oleynik), is able to date as well. She's the Man is the modern retelling of Twelfth Night, with Viola (Amanda Bynes) disguising herself as her brother Sebastian (James Kirk) to play soccer and get revenge on her ex-boyfriend.

Scene from the Merry Wives of Windsor | DEA / BIBLIOTECA AMBROSIANA/GettyImages

John Tucker Must Die is the one that surprises most people because it's based on one of Shakespeare's lesser-known plays. The Merry Wives of Windsor is about a knight who dates multiple married women just to have them pay and provide for him. John Tucker Must Die takes this premise and uses it for John (Jesse Metcalf), the player who is dating three girls at once. The girls, much like the wives in Shakespeare's play, learn about each other and then plan to take revenge.

So, next time you're about to watch a teen comedy, think about the plot and see if it has any similarities to one of Shakespeare's famous plays!

