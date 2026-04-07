Change and transformation are part of life. But they’re not always something to be feared, and sometimes a big shift can simply mean something better is coming your way.

That’s the message behind angel number 555, anyway, according to contemporary numerology. According to Dictionary.com, in numerology, the number five is associated with “adventure, curiosity, impulsiveness, and extroversion.” Therefore, five repeated three times builds on this energy of expansiveness, and is “typically seen as a sign that a person is going to experience positive change, freedom, discovery, and growth.” So if you find yourself seeing this number on buses, houses, and the clock regularly, it might just be a sign that something's about to change for the better.

What Are Angel Numbers?

Statue of angel blowing horn in Old Quebec City | NurPhoto/GettyImages

Angel numbers are a contemporary phenomenon that ascribes spiritual significance to sequences of repeating numbers—think 222, 444, or 1111. This system was first codified in the early 2000s by Doreen Virtue, a former New Age writer and philosopher who has since converted to Christianity and renounced angel numbers entirely. However, the system she developed has caught on, particularly on social media.

In general, spiritual practitioners interpret angel numbers as signs from the universe. They typically have positive implications and are seen as encouraging whispers from the divine. “Angel numbers are confirmation that spirit is with you. That you are being guided or that you are on the right path,” Reiki master and spiritual mentor Frances Naude told Today.

While angel numbers are a newer phenomenon, they have their roots in numerology, which has its roots in ancient civilizations in Mesopotamia, Babylon, China, and India. The Greek philosopher Pythagoras was also instrumental in shaping modern numerology, thanks to his practice of assigning various meanings to different numbers.

What Does Angel Number 555 Mean?

555 is the angel number most associated with transformation. “In numerology, 4 is all about stability and structure, and 5 is about going beyond ‘the four corners’ and extending yourself outside of your comfort zone,” spiritual teacher Esoteric Esa and journalist Erika W. Smith write for Cosmopolitan. “Basically, 5 has the energy of change or evolution.”

This doesn’t have to be a bad thing by any means. The important thing, they add, is to roll with the changes rather than trying to resist it or force a certain outcome into being.

555 might signify that big changes in the realm of your career, home, or relationships could be coming, or are already afoot. However, it’s a positive sign, so it’s a good idea to be open to positive change in your relationships and lifestyle—a rekindled spark, a proposal, a new flame, or something along those lines.

Sometimes, this number might be a sign that it's a good time to take aligned action in the direction of your dreams, like starting a new business or entering a new phase of life, while other times it's just a reminder to let go and trust the process. And if something falls away, you can trust that it’s clearing space for something even greater.

In general, 555 seems to represent an opportunity for evolution towards your higher self and higher life’s purpose—so the best thing you can do when you see this number is throw your hands up, let go, and trust that everything is happening for the best.

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