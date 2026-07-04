Can You Answer These Basic U.S. Trivia Questions This Fourth of July?

It's almost America's 250th birthday, and to celebrate, we've rounded up 100 basic trivia questions about the United States. These questions, spread across five categories- American history, U.S. geography, government and symbols, American Landmarks and Culture, and U.S. fun facts- were asked and answered throughout elementary, middle, high school, and college, but how many of them have you retained over the years?
Whether you're looking to beat boredom, host a Fourth of July-themed trivia night with your friends, or set up a fun game for your children, this is the ultimate U.S trivia test!
American History
1. In what year was the Declaration of Independence adopted?
Answer: 1776
2. On what date is Independence Day celebrated in the United States?
Answer: July 4
3. Who was the primary author of the Declaration of Independence?
Answer: Thomas Jefferson
4. Who was the first President of the United States?
Answer: George Washington
5. Which war secured American independence from Great Britain?
Answer: The American Revolutionary War
6. What document begins with the words "We the People"?
Answer: The U.S. Constitution
7. Which city served as the first U.S. capital under the Constitution?
Answer: New York City
8. Which U.S. president issued the Emancipation Proclamation?
Answer: Abraham Lincoln
9. Which amendment abolished slavery?
Answer: The 13th Amendment
10. Which amendment gave women the right to vote nationwide?
Answer: The 19th Amendment
11. Who purchased the Louisiana Territory in 1803?
Answer: President Thomas Jefferson
12. What was the first state to ratify the U.S. Constitution?
Answer: Delaware
13. Which war was fought between the North and South?
Answer: The Civil War
14. Which president served four elected terms?
Answer: Franklin D. Roosevelt
15. Which U.S. president was known as "Honest Abe"?
Answer: Abraham Lincoln
16. What year did the United States enter World War II?
Answer: 1941
17. Which event prompted the U.S. to enter World War II?
Answer: The attack on Pearl Harbor
18. Which state was the last to join the Union?
Answer: Hawaii
19. How many original colonies formed the United States?
Answer: 13
20. Which U.S. president appeared on the penny?
Answer: Abraham Lincoln
U.S. Geography
21. How many states are in the United States?
Answer: 50
22. What is the capital of the United States?
Answer: Washington, D.C.
23. What is the largest U.S. state by area?
Answer: Alaska
24. What is the smallest U.S. state by area?
Answer: Rhode Island
25. Which state is known as the Sunshine State?
Answer: Florida
26. Which state is known as the Lone Star State?
Answer: Texas
27. What is the longest river in the United States?
Answer: The Missouri River
28. Which Great Lake is the largest by surface area?
Answer: Lake Superior
29. What is the highest mountain in the United States?
Answer: Denali
30. Which U.S. state has the most people?
Answer: California
31. Which ocean borders the East Coast?
Answer: The Atlantic Ocean
32. Which ocean borders the West Coast?
Answer: The Pacific Ocean
33. What is the largest national park in the U.S.?
Answer: Wrangell–St. Elias National Park and Preserve
34. Which river forms much of the border between Texas and Mexico?
Answer: The Rio Grande
35. What is the capital of California?
Answer: Sacramento
36. Which state is home to Mount Rushmore?
Answer: South Dakota
37. What is the only U.S. state made up entirely of islands?
Answer: Hawaii
38. Which desert covers much of southern Arizona?
Answer: The Sonoran Desert
39. Which state is nicknamed the Last Frontier?
Answer: Alaska
40. Which national park is famous for Old Faithful?
Answer: Yellowstone National Park
Government & Symbols
41. How many stars are on the U.S. flag?
Answer: 50
42. How many stripes are on the U.S. flag?
Answer: 13
43. What do the 13 stripes represent?
Answer: The original 13 colonies
44. What do the 50 stars represent?
Answer: The 50 states
45. Who is the commander in chief of the U.S. military?
Answer: The President
46. How many branches of the U.S. government are there?
Answer: Three
47. What are the three branches of government?
Answer: Executive, Legislative, and Judicial
48. How many U.S. senators does each state have?
Answer: Two
49. How long is a U.S. president's term?
Answer: Four years
50. How many amendments are in the Constitution?
Answer: 27
51. What is the supreme law of the United States?
Answer: The U.S. Constitution
52. Which bird is the national bird of the United States?
Answer: The Bald Eagle
53. What is the national anthem of the United States?
Answer: "The Star-Spangled Banner"
54. What is the national motto?
Answer: "In God We Trust"
55. Which building is the official home of the U.S. president?
Answer: The White House
56. What is the name of the U.S. Congress's upper chamber?
Answer: The Senate
57. What is the name of the lower chamber of Congress?
Answer: The House of Representatives
58. What is the highest court in the United States?
Answer: The Supreme Court
59. Which amendment protects freedom of speech?
Answer: The First Amendment
60. How many justices serve on the U.S. Supreme Court?
Answer: Nine
American Landmarks & Culture
61. In which city is the Statue of Liberty located?
Answer: New York City
62. Which monument honors Abraham Lincoln in Washington, D.C.?
Answer: The Lincoln Memorial
63. Which mountain monument features four U.S. presidents?
Answer: Mount Rushmore
64. Which bridge is a famous landmark in San Francisco?
Answer: The Golden Gate Bridge
65. What is the national pastime of the United States?
Answer: Baseball
66. Which city is nicknamed the Windy City?
Answer: Chicago
67. Which city is known as the Big Apple?
Answer: New York City
68. Which state is famous for Hollywood?
Answer: California
69. Which amusement park opened first: Disneyland or Walt Disney World?
Answer: Disneyland
70. What is the official national mammal of the United States?
Answer: The American bison
71. What is America's most celebrated patriotic holiday?
Answer: Independence Day
72. Which U.S. holiday honors military members who died in service?
Answer: Memorial Day
73. Which U.S. holiday is celebrated on the fourth Thursday in November?
Answer: Thanksgiving
74. Which famous bell is located in Philadelphia?
Answer: The Liberty Bell
75. Which state hosts the Kentucky Derby?
Answer: Kentucky
76. Which U.S. city is famous for Bourbon Street?
Answer: New Orleans
77. Which U.S. city is known as Music City?
Answer: Nashville
78. Which state produces the most maple syrup?
Answer: Vermont
79. Which city is home to the Gateway Arch?
Answer: St. Louis
80. Which national park is located mostly in Arizona?
Answer: Grand Canyon National Park
Fun U.S. Facts
81. What is the U.S. national flower?
Answer: The rose
82. Which state is known for growing the most potatoes?
Answer: Idaho
83. What is the largest city in the United States by population?
Answer: New York City
84. Which state is famous for peaches?
Answer: Georgia
85. Which state is known for its dairy industry and cheese?
Answer: Wisconsin
86. Which state has the Grand Canyon?
Answer: Arizona
87. Which state is home to Yellowstone National Park's largest portion?
Answer: Wyoming
88. What is the most commonly spoken language in the United States?
Answer: English
89. Which U.S. state has the nickname "The Aloha State"?
Answer: Hawaii
90. Which U.S. state has the nickname "The Empire State"?
Answer: New York
91. Which state is home to the Everglades?
Answer: Florida
92. Which state is known as the Bluegrass State?
Answer: Kentucky
93. Which U.S. state borders only one other state?
Answer: Maine
94. Which state is home to the Space Needle?
Answer: Washington
95. Which state was the first to enter the Union after the original 13 colonies?
Answer: Vermont
96. Which city is the capital of Texas?
Answer: Austin
97. Which state has the most active volcanoes?
Answer: Alaska
98. Which state is home to the U.S. Air Force Academy?
Answer: Colorado
99. Which U.S. territory is known as the "Island of Enchantment"?
Answer: Puerto Rico
100. What is the national tree of the United States?
Answer: The oak tree
How many of these basic U.S. trivia questions did you know? Are you entering into this patriotic holiday with 100 correct answers, or are you scratching your head in confusion? Some were surely easier to answer than others, but it’s a nice refresher regardless!
Check out Mental Floss for more fun trivia and order our new 2027 Mental Floss Facts Calendar!