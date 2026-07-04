Can You Answer These Basic U.S. Trivia Questions This Fourth of July?

It's almost America's 250th birthday, and to celebrate, we've rounded up 100 basic trivia questions about the United States. These questions, spread across five categories- American history, U.S. geography, government and symbols, American Landmarks and Culture, and U.S. fun facts- were asked and answered throughout elementary, middle, high school, and college, but how many of them have you retained over the years?

Whether you're looking to beat boredom, host a Fourth of July-themed trivia night with your friends, or set up a fun game for your children, this is the ultimate U.S trivia test!

American History

Quill and inkwell on top of Declaration of Independence | DNY59/GettyImages

1. In what year was the Declaration of Independence adopted?

Answer: 1776

2. On what date is Independence Day celebrated in the United States?

Answer: July 4

3. Who was the primary author of the Declaration of Independence?

Answer: Thomas Jefferson

4. Who was the first President of the United States?

Answer: George Washington

5. Which war secured American independence from Great Britain?

Answer: The American Revolutionary War

6. What document begins with the words "We the People"?

Answer: The U.S. Constitution

7. Which city served as the first U.S. capital under the Constitution?

Answer: New York City

8. Which U.S. president issued the Emancipation Proclamation?

Answer: Abraham Lincoln

9. Which amendment abolished slavery?

Answer: The 13th Amendment

10. Which amendment gave women the right to vote nationwide?

Answer: The 19th Amendment

11. Who purchased the Louisiana Territory in 1803?

Answer: President Thomas Jefferson

12. What was the first state to ratify the U.S. Constitution?

Answer: Delaware

13. Which war was fought between the North and South?

Answer: The Civil War

14. Which president served four elected terms?

Answer: Franklin D. Roosevelt

15. Which U.S. president was known as "Honest Abe"?

Answer: Abraham Lincoln

16. What year did the United States enter World War II?

Answer: 1941

17. Which event prompted the U.S. to enter World War II?

Answer: The attack on Pearl Harbor

18. Which state was the last to join the Union?

Answer: Hawaii

19. How many original colonies formed the United States?

Answer: 13

20. Which U.S. president appeared on the penny?

Answer: Abraham Lincoln

U.S. Geography

USA | KeithBinns/GettyImages

21. How many states are in the United States?

Answer: 50

22. What is the capital of the United States?

Answer: Washington, D.C.

23. What is the largest U.S. state by area?

Answer: Alaska

24. What is the smallest U.S. state by area?

Answer: Rhode Island

25. Which state is known as the Sunshine State?

Answer: Florida

26. Which state is known as the Lone Star State?

Answer: Texas

27. What is the longest river in the United States?

Answer: The Missouri River

28. Which Great Lake is the largest by surface area?

Answer: Lake Superior

29. What is the highest mountain in the United States?

Answer: Denali

30. Which U.S. state has the most people?

Answer: California

31. Which ocean borders the East Coast?

Answer: The Atlantic Ocean

32. Which ocean borders the West Coast?

Answer: The Pacific Ocean

33. What is the largest national park in the U.S.?

Answer: Wrangell–St. Elias National Park and Preserve

34. Which river forms much of the border between Texas and Mexico?

Answer: The Rio Grande

35. What is the capital of California?

Answer: Sacramento

36. Which state is home to Mount Rushmore?

Answer: South Dakota

37. What is the only U.S. state made up entirely of islands?

Answer: Hawaii

38. Which desert covers much of southern Arizona?

Answer: The Sonoran Desert

39. Which state is nicknamed the Last Frontier?

Answer: Alaska

40. Which national park is famous for Old Faithful?

Answer: Yellowstone National Park

Government & Symbols

The White House in Washington DC | lucky-photographer/GettyImages

41. How many stars are on the U.S. flag?

Answer: 50

42. How many stripes are on the U.S. flag?

Answer: 13

43. What do the 13 stripes represent?

Answer: The original 13 colonies

44. What do the 50 stars represent?

Answer: The 50 states

45. Who is the commander in chief of the U.S. military?

Answer: The President

46. How many branches of the U.S. government are there?

Answer: Three

47. What are the three branches of government?

Answer: Executive, Legislative, and Judicial

48. How many U.S. senators does each state have?

Answer: Two

49. How long is a U.S. president's term?

Answer: Four years

50. How many amendments are in the Constitution?

Answer: 27

51. What is the supreme law of the United States?

Answer: The U.S. Constitution

52. Which bird is the national bird of the United States?

Answer: The Bald Eagle

53. What is the national anthem of the United States?

Answer: "The Star-Spangled Banner"

54. What is the national motto?

Answer: "In God We Trust"

55. Which building is the official home of the U.S. president?

Answer: The White House

56. What is the name of the U.S. Congress's upper chamber?

Answer: The Senate

57. What is the name of the lower chamber of Congress?

Answer: The House of Representatives

58. What is the highest court in the United States?

Answer: The Supreme Court

59. Which amendment protects freedom of speech?

Answer: The First Amendment

60. How many justices serve on the U.S. Supreme Court?

Answer: Nine

American Landmarks & Culture

Aerial view of Statue of Liberty and city skyline | AscentXmedia/GettyImages

61. In which city is the Statue of Liberty located?

Answer: New York City

62. Which monument honors Abraham Lincoln in Washington, D.C.?

Answer: The Lincoln Memorial

63. Which mountain monument features four U.S. presidents?

Answer: Mount Rushmore

64. Which bridge is a famous landmark in San Francisco?

Answer: The Golden Gate Bridge

65. What is the national pastime of the United States?

Answer: Baseball

66. Which city is nicknamed the Windy City?

Answer: Chicago

67. Which city is known as the Big Apple?

Answer: New York City

68. Which state is famous for Hollywood?

Answer: California

69. Which amusement park opened first: Disneyland or Walt Disney World?

Answer: Disneyland

70. What is the official national mammal of the United States?

Answer: The American bison

71. What is America's most celebrated patriotic holiday?

Answer: Independence Day

72. Which U.S. holiday honors military members who died in service?

Answer: Memorial Day

73. Which U.S. holiday is celebrated on the fourth Thursday in November?

Answer: Thanksgiving

74. Which famous bell is located in Philadelphia?

Answer: The Liberty Bell

75. Which state hosts the Kentucky Derby?

Answer: Kentucky

76. Which U.S. city is famous for Bourbon Street?

Answer: New Orleans

77. Which U.S. city is known as Music City?

Answer: Nashville

78. Which state produces the most maple syrup?

Answer: Vermont

79. Which city is home to the Gateway Arch?

Answer: St. Louis

80. Which national park is located mostly in Arizona?

Answer: Grand Canyon National Park

Fun U.S. Facts

US Map Farming and Agriculture Green Icon Pattern | bubaone/GettyImages

81. What is the U.S. national flower?

Answer: The rose

82. Which state is known for growing the most potatoes?

Answer: Idaho

83. What is the largest city in the United States by population?

Answer: New York City

84. Which state is famous for peaches?

Answer: Georgia

85. Which state is known for its dairy industry and cheese?

Answer: Wisconsin

86. Which state has the Grand Canyon?

Answer: Arizona

87. Which state is home to Yellowstone National Park's largest portion?

Answer: Wyoming

88. What is the most commonly spoken language in the United States?

Answer: English

89. Which U.S. state has the nickname "The Aloha State"?

Answer: Hawaii

90. Which U.S. state has the nickname "The Empire State"?

Answer: New York

91. Which state is home to the Everglades?

Answer: Florida

92. Which state is known as the Bluegrass State?

Answer: Kentucky

93. Which U.S. state borders only one other state?

Answer: Maine

94. Which state is home to the Space Needle?

Answer: Washington

95. Which state was the first to enter the Union after the original 13 colonies?

Answer: Vermont

96. Which city is the capital of Texas?

Answer: Austin

97. Which state has the most active volcanoes?

Answer: Alaska

98. Which state is home to the U.S. Air Force Academy?

Answer: Colorado

99. Which U.S. territory is known as the "Island of Enchantment"?

Answer: Puerto Rico

100. What is the national tree of the United States?

Answer: The oak tree

How many of these basic U.S. trivia questions did you know? Are you entering into this patriotic holiday with 100 correct answers, or are you scratching your head in confusion? Some were surely easier to answer than others, but it’s a nice refresher regardless!

Check out Mental Floss for more fun trivia and order our new 2027 Mental Floss Facts Calendar!

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