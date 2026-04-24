The Best Trivia Questions For Kids to Test Their Knowledge

A love for trivia can start at any age. No matter what subject matter your kids are currently interested in, it’s always beneficial to brush up on general knowledge topics. So whether you’re planning a family game night or want to create flash cards for a road trip, utilize these 100 child-level trivia questions to keep the kids in your life sharp on the basics.

Through 100 questions and answers, we’ll be covering four major topic areas: History, geography, language, and entertainment, to include a variety of different niches. Whatever the purpose is, these will test your children’s knowledge—as well as yours!—encouraging continuous learning and keeping a curious mind.

History

George Washington | Smith Collection/Gado/GettyImages

History can feel overwhelming at a young age. Studying these high level questions are a great way to learn the basics, covering a range of difficulty level within the beginner and intermediate areas.

1. Who was the first President of the United States?

Answer: George Washington.

2. What ancient civilization is known for building pyramids?

Answer: Ancient Egypt.

3. What ship sank in 1912 after hitting an iceberg?

Answer: The Titanic.

4. Who was the first person to walk on the Moon?

Answer: Neil Armstrong.

5. Who was credited with inventing the light bulb?

Answer: Thomas Edison.

6. What famous document begins with “We the People”?

Answer: The U.S. Constitution.

7. Where did Vikings originate from?

Answer: Scandinavia (present-day Norway, Denmark, and Sweden).

8. Who painted the Mona Lisa?

Answer: Leonardo da Vinci.

9. What war was fought between the North and South in the U.S.?

Answer: The American Civil War.

10. Who discovered gravity when an apple fell?

Answer: Isaac Newton.

11. What famous diary was written during World War II by a young girl?

Answer: Anne Frank.

12. Who was the first Black president of the United States?

Answer: Barack Obama.

13. What country built the Great Wall?

Answer: China.

14. Who was credited with inventing the telephone?

Answer: Alexander Graham Bell.

15. Who wrote the Declaration of Independence?

Answer: Thomas Jefferson.

16. Who was Marco Polo?

Answer: An explorer.

17. Who was a famous queen of ancient Egypt known for her beauty?

Answer: Cleopatra.

18. What year did World War II end?

Answer: 1945.

19. Who was the most prominent leader of the civil rights movement in the U.S.?

Answer: Martin Luther King Jr.

20. What ancient city was buried by a volcano in Italy?

Answer: Pompeii.

21. What is a soldier?

Answer: A person who fights in an army.

22. What is a map used for?

Answer: Locating places.

23. What are kings and queens?

Answer: Male and female royal leaders.

24. What was the name of the trade route connecting Europe and Asia?

Answer: Silk Road.

25. Who was the first emperor of China?

Answer: Qin Shi Huang.

Geography

World Map Antarctica Topographic Map Bathymetry 3D Render Color | FrankRamspott/GettyImages

If your kids are learning about U.S. and international geography in school—or if you just want to start them early!—allow them to brush up on their skills with these next 25 questions.

26. What is the largest continent?

Answer: Asia.

27. What is the longest river in the world?

Answer: Nile.

28. What ocean is the largest?

Answer: Pacific Ocean.

29. What country is in the shape of a boot?

Answer: Italy.

30. What is the capital of France?

Answer: Paris.

31. What is the tallest mountain in the world?

Answer: Mount Everest.

32. What country is famous for kangaroos?

Answer: Australia.

33. What is the smallest country in the world?

Answer: Vatican City.

34. What is the capital of the United States?

Answer: Washington, D.C.

35. What ocean is on the east coast of the U.S.?

Answer: Atlantic Ocean.

36. What is the largest country by land area?

Answer: Russia.

37. What is the name of the line around the middle of Earth?

Answer: The Equator.

38. What do we call land surrounded by water?

Answer: An island.

39. What is a mountain?

Answer: A very tall landform.

40. What state is famous for potatoes?

Answer: Idaho.

41. What state is nicknamed the “Sunshine State”?

Answer: Florida.

42. What state is nicknamed the “Lone Star State”?

Answer: Texas.

43. What state is home to the Grand Canyon?

Answer: Arizona.

44. What state is Hollywood located in?

Answer: California.

45. What country is known for tulips?

Answer: The Netherlands.

46. What sea is very salty and you can float in it?

Answer: The Dead Sea.

47. What river runs through London?

Answer: The River Thames.

48. What is the capital of Canada?

Answer: Ottawa.

49. What is the capital of Greece?

Answer: Athens.

50. What is the largest city in the U.S. by population?

Answer: New York City.

Language

ABC | AndrewJohnson/GettyImages

If your child is a little rusty at language topics like what’s classified as a noun, the plural versions of words, or the alphabet, it might be time to brush up what they know with these 25 language questions.

51. What is a noun?

Answer: A person, place, or thing.

52. What is a verb?

Answer: An action word.

53. What is an adjective?

Answer: A describing word.

54. What is the plural of “cat”?

Answer: Cats.

55. What is the opposite of “big”?

Answer: Small.

56. What punctuation mark ends a sentence?

Answer: A period.

57. What is an antonym?

Answer: An opposite word.

58. What is the past tense of “run”?

Answer: Ran.

59. What is the plural of “child”?

Answer: Children.

60. What are the vowels?

Answer: A, E, I, O, U, and sometimes Y.

61. How many letters are in the English alphabet?

Answer: 26.

62. What letter comes after “O” in the alphabet?

Answer: P.

63. What is a paragraph?

Answer: A group of sentences.

64. What is the opposite of “fast”?

Answer: Slow.

65. What is a conjunction?

Answer: Part of a sentence that joins words.

66. What is a homophone?

Answer: A word that sounds the same as another but means something different.

67. What is the past tense of “eat”?

Answer: Ate.

68. What is a prefix?

Answer: An addition to the beginning of a word that alters its meaning.

69. What is an exclamation mark used for?

Answer: A strong feeling.

70. What is a word with the same meaning as another called?

Answer: Synonym.

71. What is a dictionary?

Answer: A book of words and their meanings.

72. What is the opposite of “happy”?

Answer: Sad.

73. What is a sentence that asks something?

Answer: A question.

74. What is a syllable?

Answer: Part of a word that is spoken in a single sound.

75. What is a word that imitates sound?

Answer: An onomatopoeia.

Entertainment

‘Kpop Demon Hunters’ | ©2025 Netflix

And, last but certainly not least, we’re sure this section will prove to be a crowd favorite. If your kids love all things TV, movies, and music, they’ll likely thrive with these 25 family-friendly questions.

76. What is Mickey Mouse?

Answer: A cartoon mouse.

77. What movie has a talking snowman named Olaf?

Answer: Frozen.

78. What is the name of the toy cowboy in Toy Story?

Answer: Toy Story.

79. What TV character lives in a pineapple under the sea?

Answer: SpongeBob SquarePants.

80. What is the Little Mermaid’s name?

Answer: Ariel.

81. What is the name of the wizard school in Harry Potter?

Answer: Hogwarts.

82. What is the name of the princess in Beauty and the Beast?

Answer: Belle.

83. What TV show features the Upside Down?

Answer: Stranger Things.

84. What animated movie features a family with magical gifts called the Madrigals?

Answer: Encanto.

85. Who is a famous pop singer known for the Eras Tour?

Answer: Taylor Swift.

86. What singer is known for “Good 4 U”?

Answer: Olivia Rodrigo.

87. Who is Bluey’s dad?

Answer: Bandit.

88. Who is Peppa Pig’s little brother?

Answer: George.

89. What is the name of the baby in CoComelon?

Answer: JJ.

90. What show features rescue dogs like Chase and Marshall?

Answer: Paw Patrol.

91. Who sings the song “Espresso”?

Answer: Sabrina Carpenter.

92. What movie is the 2025 song “Golden” from?

Answer: Kpop Demon Hunters.

93. What movie series features a blue people world called Pandora?

Answer: Avatar.

94. What movie features a wish-making star and a girl named Asha?

Answer: Wish.

95. What show features the character Monkey D. Luffy?

Answer: One Piece.

96. What Disney+ show features Baby Yoda (Grogu)?

Answer: The Mandalorian.

97. What Disney character says “To infinity and beyond”?

Answer: Buzz Lightyear.

98. What is Pikachu?

Answer: A Pokémon.

99. Who is the villain in The Lion King?

Answer: Scar.

100. What movie features a red panda girl named Mei?

Answer: Turning Red.

Take Trivia Quizzes at Mental Floss: