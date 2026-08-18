Trivia of the Day for August 18, 2026: Can You Get All 25 Right?

Welcome, trivia lovers! Are you looking for a quick way to get your brain working before you start your day? Look no further than Mental Floss’s Trivia of the Day. With just 25 questions—and answers right below—you can put your general knowledge to the test as you begin waking up. From trivia around this day in history to random questions, you’ll get your mind working with this list.

August 18 is a significant day in history, marking multiple events such as Genghis Khan’s death, the 19th Amendment’s ratification, and Roanoke Colony being found deserted. How well do you know this day in the past? And how about general August trivia? Start the 25 questions below and tally up how many you know.

August 18 Questions

Robert Redford | Michael Ochs Archives/GettyImages

From important birthdays to groundbreaking achievements, test your knowledge on events that occurred on August 18 throughout history.

1. Which famous American explorer, who helped lead an expedition across the Louisiana Purchase, was born on August 18, 1774?

Answer: Meriwether Lewis.

2. Which controversial Vladimir Nabokov novel was first published in the United States on August 18, 1958?

Answer: Lolita.

3. Which baseball legend and humanitarian, who spent his entire MLB career with the Pittsburgh Pirates, was born on August 18, 1934?

Answer: Roberto Clemente.

4. On August 18, 1963, which civil rights pioneer became the first Black student to graduate from the University of Mississippi?

Answer: James Meredith.

5. Which Hollywood actor and director, known for films like Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and All the President’s Men, was born on August 18, 1936?

Answer: Robert Redford.

6. On August 18, 1992, which Boston Celtics legend announced his retirement from the NBA?

Answer: Larry Bird.

7. What mysterious word was found carved into a post when John White returned to the abandoned Roanoke Colony on August 18, 1590?

Answer: CROATOAN.

8. Which state became the 36th and final state needed to ratify the 19th Amendment on August 18, 1920?

Answer: Tennessee.

9. Which Emmy Award-winning actor and comedian, best known for the NBC series Brooklyn Nine-Nine, was born on August 18, 1978?

Answer: Andy Samberg.

10. Which music festival concluded in the early morning hours of August 18, 1969, with a famous performance by Jimi Hendrix?

Answer: The Woodstock Music and Art Fair.

General August Questions

August calendar page | Midnight Studio/GettyImages

How’d you do on the August 18 questions? Maybe just one day is too specific. Let’s give general August trivia a go.

11. Which summer fruit has a national day in the U.S. on August 3?

Answer: Watermelon.

12. What summertime phrase refers to the particularly hot stretch of weather that extends into August?

Answer: The dog days of summer.

13. What famous 1963 civil rights speech was delivered in Washington, D.C., on August 28?

Answer: Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech.

14. Which famous wall began construction on August 13, 1961, dividing a European city for nearly three decades?

Answer: The Berlin Wall.

15. Which country gained independence from British rule on August 15, 1947?

Answer: India.

16. What weeklong TV event featuring great white, hammerhead, and other sharks?

Answer: Shark Week.

17. What famous painting was stolen from the Louvre in August 1911 and recovered more than two years later?

Answer: The Mona Lisa.

18. Which iconic arcade game featuring ghosts Blinky, Pinky, Inky, and Clyde was released in the U.S. in August 1980?

Answer: Pac-Man.

19. In August 1974, Philippe Petit famously walked on a tightrope between the towers of what New York City landmark?

Answer: The World Trade Center.

20. Which famous canal officially opened on August 15, 1914?

Answer: The Panama Canal.

General Knowledge Questions

Trivia | Creativeye99/GettyImages

Still with us? Finish off this mind exercise with five additional questions, covering totally random trivia. Feel smarter this Tuesday!

21. What is the largest organ in the human body?

Answer: The skin.

22. Which country gifted the Statue of Liberty to the United States?

Answer: France.

23. How many hearts does an octopus have?

Answer: Three.

24. What is a group of crows called?

Answer: A murder.

25. What is the capital of Canada?

Answer: Ottawa.

Were you able to get all 25 questions right? If so, we’re impressed! Be sure to share this daily trivia with your curious friends to see how well they do, and check back tomorrow for August 19’s Trivia of the Day.