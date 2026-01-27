5 Tips for Following Dry January Past January

Beyond just a simple trend or habit, partaking in Dry January can be the start to a truly revolutionary change you follow well into the new year.

Whether you're looking to cut down on your alcohol consumption to save some money, improve your health, or something more holistic, abstaining from that glass of wine or cocktail for a month (or two, or three, or more) can be a rewarding challenge to work your way through.

So if you've been participating in Dry January and plan to extend it past the end of the month, read on for our guide.

Treat it as a Challenge

If you're a competitive person, think of cutting out alcohol as more of a challenge, something to strive towards, a goal to accomplish, or even something new to brag about. Just like any challenge, you can keep track in a planner or calendar, or even download an app to stay organized.

Rethink Your Priorities

If you find that certain outings, certain foods, or certain friends happen to trigger a sort of "let's get out the liquor!" type of reaction, recognize that. You don't necessarily always need to cut out certain friends—though you might realize you want to—but choosing other things to prioritize will help. Mental health and wellness, for example, are things you might want to prioritize, seeing as cutting out alcohol should improve these areas.

Try Non-Alcoholic Beverages

If a particularly challenging day at work or a contentious run-in with an old pal causes you to want to break out some cocktail glasses, perhaps try to reframe that. Swap out the liquor and opt for one of the many non-alcoholic products on the market, like a canned mocktail, a non-alcoholic spirit, a zero-proof beer, or low ABV wine.

Another fun option would be to become an amateur dry mixologist of sorts: try out some non-alcoholic options, load up on your favorite mixers, garnishes, syrups, and flavorings, and go wild. Who knows? Maybe you’ll inexplicably discover the next big mocktail.

Get Out of Your Comfort Zone

Use this opportunity to try to lean into something you've been contemplating. A new gym membership? Learning to cook? Beginning a new hobby? Working on a home project? The choice is up to you. Don't think of these as distractions or excuses, but rather as repositioning your go-to comforts and rewiring your triggers.

Dry January—and sober lifestyles in general—have become very popular, so if you're more of a communal person, why not join a like-minded group to chat about your wins in the non-alcoholic space? This could include a new Facebook group, a running group, or maybe even sharing on social media about your new focus. Who knows, maybe you’ll rekindle a relationship with some former acquaintances and have some pals to celebrate and honor the moments with together.

Celebrate the Wins

Speaking of that, don’t forget to celebrate your milestones! Truly, throw yourself a party—for just yourself or maybe even an all-out shindig—to mark the celebratory moments and ongoing sobriety accomplishments.

Again, no matter what attracts you to going “dry,” ideally, these tips and tricks will help make the process a bit more enjoyable.

If you or someone you know is struggling with alcohol abuse or addiction, please reach out for professional help. In the U.S., you can contact the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) for 24/7 free, confidential support and treatment referrals.