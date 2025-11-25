4 Best Non-Alcoholic Products to Buy This Holiday Season

As more and more people opt to move to a low-or-no-alcohol lifestyle, supplying said products at holiday gatherings and/or when purchasing gifts for loved ones is becoming increasingly important.

In recent years, a large number of people—millennials primarily—have begun to shift to sober-curious or entirely-sober consumption, meaning entirely eschewing alcohol, partially eschewing alcohol, or generally being more mindful about alcohol being consumed, for whatever reason that may be.

No matter if you’re browsing around for a great non-alcoholic (NA) product for a Secret Santa or you’re just trying to take advantage of some Black Friday deals, you’ve come to the right place! Looking for some ideas for top brands and/or products headed into the holiday season? Here are four of my favorites, having personally tried them:

Kally

Kally, a company specializing in wine alternatives, was inspired to “drink less and enjoy more” prior to creating the company, thanks to the “magic of verjus.” What is verjus, you ask? Well, per Kally, “pressed from young, tart California grapes, this versatile golden liquid gives structure to Kally thanks to its perfect balance of acid and sugar.”

The majority of Kally’s drinks are comprised of the verjus, plus fruit and other botanicals, without “artificial flavors, additives, or funky stuff.” The company offers sparkling products—like Golden, Rose, and Ruby—as well as a plain verjus and smaller bottles, too.

NON

NON offers some of the most marvelous sounding (and tasting) drinks in the entire NA beverage space, with gems like Salted Raspberry & Chamomile, Caramelized Pear & Kombu, Toasted Cinnamon & Yuzu, and Stewed Cherry & Coffee. Founded by Aaron Trotman, the drinks are made in Melbourne, Australia.

The beverages themselves are described as such: “NON is an intricate balancing act of flavour, built from scratch with key notes of floral, tannin, salinity & acidity and a bold, minimalist design.”

The NON website even offers recipes that utilize the products, making for some terrific options for those looking for deep, savory dishes that offer the brightness of a wine reduction but without any of the alcohol.

Seedlip

Deemed a “non-alcoholic spirit,” Seedlip is one of the first non-alcoholic spirit companies listed here, just under a decade old.

It offers flavors like Spice 94 (with allspice and cardamom), Garden 108 (rosemary, thyme, spearmint), Grove 42 (citrus, ginger, lemongrass, peppercorn), and Notas de Agave (prickly pear, lime, agave, vanilla). Each NA spirit blends seamlessly with varying mixers and other additions, resulting in perfectly balanced, totally alcohol-free libations that everyone at your holiday gathering is bound to enjoy.

With no sugar and no calories, Seedlip’s goal is to answer “What to drink when you’re not drinking.” They also have a recipe list of top-tier Holiday cocktails here, so don’t fret about being unsure how to use the product.

St. Agrestis

St. Agrestis Phony Negroni non-alcoholic cocktail | Photo credit: St. Agrestis

One of my personal favorites, St. Agrestis, makes a “phony Negroni” that tastes like the real thing.

Made in Brooklyn, St. Agrestis offers varying flavors, including a Phony Mezcal Negroni, a Phony White Negroni, and the original, the standard Phony Negroni. The winner of numerous awards, the drink contains “nuanced notes of Tuscan juniper, southern Italian citrus and florals ... with a familiar backbone of bitterness Negroni enthusiasts expect”—along with a slight bit of carbonation. They’re great on the rocks or even just straight out of the bottle.

I was amazed when I first tried this. They’re perfect. Trust me—I’d order some today.

In January of this year, the Surgeon General released a warning about the risks that came with consuming alcohol, including adding warning labels about the dangers. In response to that warning, Hannah Zeigler wrote in The Washington Post that, “Alcohol sales volume in the United States fell 2.8% in the first seven months of 2024, according to IWSR, a beverage industry analysis firm.” This included literally every single category of alcohol.

The sober-curious “movement,” as it is, primarily focuses on wellness and holistic health, and is— clearly—a large, growing contingent.