This Strange Garden Hack Will Get Rid of Poison Ivy—And Protect You From Getting a Rash

Poison ivy is one of those plants you may not really think about until it’s too late. One brush against it while out doing yard work, and suddenly your summer turns into a weeks-long itch-fest (which is why it’s so important to know how to recognize poison ivy).

A TikTok from gardener @cotille has provided a weird-but-genius hack that can actually help you remove the plant from your yard without getting harmed in the process.

It may seem a little silly, but if the alternative is scratching your arms off, then looking a bit goofy is definitely the better alternative.

How to Use Trash Bags to Remove Poison Ivy

All you need are two trash bags, sunscreen, long sleeves (and pants), and gloves. Here’s how it should go down, step by step:

Step 1:

Tie your hair up and make sure your clothes cover any exposed skin. That includes your neck, wrists, and ankles—basically, every exposed inch of skin. Applying sunscreen will add an extra protective barrier against the plant’s irritating oils, too.

Step 2:

Take one trash bag with a drawstring and loop it around your neck like a reverse cape. Then stick your dominant arm inside the bag, making it your protective poison-ivy-grabbing sleeve.

Step 3:

Pull the plant out, making sure you remove the roots from the ground. (If you just cut or trim it, the poison ivy will simply grow back.) As you work, place the pulled plants into the second trash bag.

Once you’re done, scrub your boots, gloves, and anything else that made contact with the poison ivy. Wash your clothes in hot water and shower ASAP—even if you think you didn’t touch the plant.

What to Do If You Get a Poison Ivy Rash

Even if you’re careful, poison ivy can be sneaky. It can linger everywhere, even on something as unexpected as your pet’s fur. A single grain-of-salt-sized amount of urushiol—the plant’s oily resin—can cause a nasty reaction on those who are allergic to it.

If you start noticing a rash:

Wash your skin with warm, soapy water immediately.

Wash your clothes and anything else you touched.

Avoid scratching the area.

Use calamine, hydrocortisone, or cool compresses to ease the itch.

If the rash spreads to sensitive parts of your body (like your face), covers massive areas, or results in trouble breathing, be sure to seek prompt medical treatment.

